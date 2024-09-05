Rentec Direct Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

"This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and commitment to serving our clients with excellence. It is also a testament to the support we receive from our community, which has been instrumental in our growth and success," said Nathan Miller, CEO and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of America's top small businesses," said Nathan Miller, CEO and Founder of Rentec Direct. "This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and commitment to serving our clients with excellence. It is also a testament to the support we receive from our community, which has been instrumental in our growth and success."

Rentec Direct's agile decision-making, customer-driven product development, and strong sense of community among its 17 employees, all of whom work in-person at the company's Oregon office, set it apart in the industry. The CO—100 List recognizes companies that achieve business success and contribute positively to their communities and industries. Rentec Direct's inclusion on the list is a testament to the company's unique business model and its ongoing commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and community engagement.

Rentec Direct has awarded annual scholarships to technology students since 2016, and sponsors various community service projects in partnership with local organizations such as the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army, and The Boys & Girls Club. Rentec Direct Rentec staff hold various leadership positions with economic development organizations, the local Chamber, city commissions, Young Marines, Toys for Tots, and elementary education.

On October 8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C.. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO—100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC electronic filing and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, earned a spot as a 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

