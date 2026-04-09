Rentec Direct Named One of Oregon's Best Green Workplaces for 2026

"In today's business landscape, prioritizing sustainability isn't just the right thing to do—it's the smarter, more efficient way to run a business," says Kaycee Miller, Director of Operations at Rentec Direct. Post this

"Being independently owned and owning our headquarters in Grants Pass gives us the ability to build sustainability into how we operate every day," says Kaycee Miller, Director of Operations at Rentec Direct. "In today's business landscape, prioritizing sustainability isn't just the right thing to do—it's the smarter, more efficient way to run a business. Our employees are highly engaged in these efforts, and we are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact. As a team, we're committed to giving back to the community we're a part of, and that includes minimizing our footprint to better support the people and place we call home."

Rentec Direct co-owners Nathan and Kaycee Miller purchased the company's downtown Grants Pass headquarters in 2018 and have made significant sustainability upgrades, including a solar energy system, a full HVAC overhaul and energy-efficient LED lighting. As a cloud-based software provider, Rentec operates a completely paperless office powered by digital storage and online collaboration. Internally, day-to-day efforts include an active recycling program, water-conserving landscaping, a refillable water station with reusable bottles for employees and on-site parking for alternative transportation like bikes and scooters. The company also prioritizes environmentally friendly purchasing and vendor selection.

Rentec's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own operations—the company actively educates its 600,000 active users on sustainability and helps property managers adopt more efficient, environmentally conscious practices.

Sustainability is a key component of what makes a great workplace and sustainable industries are a critical sector in Oregon's economy. To honor the organizations leading this space, Oregon Business launched its first annual 100 Best Green Companies list in 2009 and has been recognizing sustainable businesses and environmentally responsible workplaces across the state for the more than 15 years. To learn more, visit: https://oregonbusiness.com/category/100-best-green

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About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

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SOURCE Rentec Direct