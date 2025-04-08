Rentec Direct Named One of Oregon's Best Green Workplaces for Sustainability Leadership

"At Rentec Direct, we believe that supporting our local community goes hand in hand with minimizing the environmental impact of our business," said Kaycee Miller, Director of Operations at Rentec Direct. Post this

Rentec Direct purchased its Grants Pass headquarters in 2018 and has since made substantial upgrades to minimize its carbon footprint and environmental impact. The company installed a solar energy system, replaced all lighting with energy-efficient LEDs and overhauled its heating and cooling system for maximum efficiency and minimal energy consumption. As a cloud-based software provider, Rentec Direct operates a paperless office, driven by online cloud sharing and storage. The company actively educates its clients on sustainability and environmentally friendly property management practices.

Sustainability is embedded in Rentec Direct's daily operations, which include an active recycling program, water-efficient landscaping and prioritizing eco-conscious purchasing practices and vendor selection. Recyclable materials are collected and donated to help fund education and activities for youth in the community. The company has implemented green workplace practices such as a refillable water station with reusable water bottles for employees and secure, on-site parking for alternative vehicles like bikes and scooters.

The 100 Best Green Workplaces list uses survey results from employees asked to rate their satisfaction and support for their organization's green mission and goals. Employers also provide information on specific sustainability policies and how they measure compliance. To learn more, visit https://oregonbusiness.com/category/100-best-green.

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

