Rentec Direct Named One of Oregon's Best Green Workplaces for Sustainability Leadership

Grants Pass tech company, Rentec Direct, earns spot on annual Oregon Business list for commitment to sustainable workplace policies.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Earth Month, Rentec Direct has been named one of Oregon's 100 Best Green Workplaces. Compiled annually by Oregon Business, this list recognizes employers leading the way in sustainability by prioritizing eco-friendly policies, launching impactful green initiatives, and fostering a workplace culture committed to environmental responsibility. Rentec Direct earned its place on the list through its dedication to sustainable practices, day-to-day environmental efforts and strong employee support for the company's green goals.
"At Rentec Direct, we believe that supporting our local community goes hand in hand with minimizing the environmental impact of our business," said Kaycee Miller, Director of Operations at Rentec Direct. "Sustainability is a key focus for our leadership team, and since purchasing our headquarters in 2018, we have remained committed to continuously evaluating and improving our operations. We are proud of the meaningful changes we've implemented to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and remain dedicated to finding new ways to operate more sustainably while actively engaging our employees in these efforts."
Rentec Direct purchased its Grants Pass headquarters in 2018 and has since made substantial upgrades to minimize its carbon footprint and environmental impact. The company installed a solar energy system, replaced all lighting with energy-efficient LEDs and overhauled its heating and cooling system for maximum efficiency and minimal energy consumption. As a cloud-based software provider, Rentec Direct operates a paperless office, driven by online cloud sharing and storage. The company actively educates its clients on sustainability and environmentally friendly property management practices.
Sustainability is embedded in Rentec Direct's daily operations, which include an active recycling program, water-efficient landscaping and prioritizing eco-conscious purchasing practices and vendor selection. Recyclable materials are collected and donated to help fund education and activities for youth in the community. The company has implemented green workplace practices such as a refillable water station with reusable water bottles for employees and secure, on-site parking for alternative vehicles like bikes and scooters.
The 100 Best Green Workplaces list uses survey results from employees asked to rate their satisfaction and support for their organization's green mission and goals. Employers also provide information on specific sustainability policies and how they measure compliance. To learn more, visit https://oregonbusiness.com/category/100-best-green.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com
Media Contact
Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com
SOURCE Rentec Direct
Share this article