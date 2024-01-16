Rentec Direct Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon

"This recognition serves to highlight that we are not only committed to providing industry-leading property management software but are also truly dedicated to ensuring each employee feels valued and supported," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

"It is truly an honor to be recognized on the 2024 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon. Our success is a testament to the incredible team at Rentec Direct," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Working with such a talented and dedicated group of individuals allows us to create a work environment that fosters growth, innovation, and collaboration. This recognition serves to highlight that we are not only committed to providing industry-leading property management software, but are also truly dedicated to ensuring each employee feels valued and supported."

Rentec Direct provides employees with an engaging company culture that includes weekly catered lunches, monthly tournaments, employee contests, staff appreciation and recognition of achievements, continuing education, social events, and company parties. Rentec Direct actively participates in philanthropy and prioritizes a sustainable work environment. Additionally, every employee is offered competitive benefits and compensation packages.

Rentec Direct believes that a positive workplace culture contributes to the success of the company and enhances the overall experience for both employees and clients. The acknowledgment on the 100 Best Companies to Work for list reflects Rentec Direct's ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of its team members.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

