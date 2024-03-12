Rentec Direct one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon

"This is literally the best company I have ever worked for," wrote an employee respondent. "It is amazing how much the owner cares about his customers and employees, and treating everyone with honesty and respect." Post this

Rentec Direct prioritizes employee satisfaction by offering an engaging company culture, which includes weekly catered lunches, monthly tournaments, employee contests, staff appreciation and recognition of achievements, continuing education, social events, and company parties. The company also actively participates in philanthropy and prioritizes a sustainable work environment. Additionally, Rentec Direct provides competitive benefits and compensation packages to all employees.

"We are honored to be included in this list of companies that have demonstrated a clear commitment to being great places to work," said Nathan Miller, President, and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Our success is a testament to the incredible team at Rentec Direct. Working with such a talented and dedicated group of individuals allows us to create a work environment that fosters growth, innovation, and collaboration."

Rentec Direct has been honored with multiple prestigious awards in the past 12 months and believes that a positive workplace culture contributes significantly to the company's success and enhances the overall experience for both employees and clients. The acknowledgment on the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon list reflects Rentec Direct's ongoing commitment to prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of its team members.

About Rentec Direct:

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named in the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row, and 2024 one of the 100 best companies to work for in Oregon.

