Rentec Direct Recognized Among World's Top Software Innovators in 2025 SaaS Awards

"We're incredibly proud to be named a finalist in the 2025 SaaS Awards—a true recognition of our team's dedication to supporting our customers and partners every step of the way," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

Operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards recognize the organizations that are leading the way in the software-as-a-service industry. This year's program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe. The Best SaaS Product for Construction & Property Management award honors SaaS solutions that are transforming how construction firms, real estate professionals and property managers operate—demonstrating innovations that provide scalability, mobility and data-driven insights as digital transformation accelerates in construction, real estate and facilities management.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "This year features a particularly competitive field of nominations, giving our judges a tough, yet rewarding, task in turning our shortlist into an exclusive range of finalists. Driven by the continued investment and evolution of AI within the industry, SaaS solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and standing out from the crowd can be a tough task. Rentec Direct, and their fellow finalists, have done exceptionally well in reaching this stage, and we wish them well as our judges go on to select this year's winners."

The judges have completed their second round of assessment of shortlisted nominations, with a selection of organizations progressing to the finalist stage. The program will now begin its third and final round of judging, resulting in a winner being chosen in each category. SaaS Awards winners will be revealed on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

To view the full list of finalists, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-saas-awards-finalists.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on software-as-a-service, with categories segmented into overall SaaS excellence, by sector, business operational processes, or outstanding uses of certain technologies (such as AI).

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, www.rentecdirect.com, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE www.rentecdirect.com