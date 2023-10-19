Rentec Direct Releases New Tenant Turner Integration for Property Management Marketing

A new property management software integration between Rentec Direct and Tenant Turner ensures an easy way to utilize the powerful property management accounting features of Rentec Direct and the helpful lead tracking and scheduling system of Tenant Turner.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentec Direct, the award-winning property management software solution, announced a new integration with Tenant Turner, a lead scheduling software and automated showings software solution for property managers.
Tenant Turner gives landlords and property managers the option to control how and when they show their rentals, including clusterings and open houses. Landlords and property managers are able to see all viewings in one place and can also integrate their calendar app with Tenant Turner to avoid scheduling conflicts.
Tenant Turner offers the following features for landlords and property managers:
- Centralized leasing dashboard
- Pre-qualification and scoring for tenant leads
- Showing scheduling and coordination
- Calendar integrations
To use the service, Rentec Direct landlords and property managers simply connect their Rentec Direct and Tenant Turner accounts using an API key. With the Tenant Turner and Rentec Direct integration, property managers can sync their existing property details from their Rentec Direct account into their Tenant Turner account, eliminating the need for manual double entry.
"Rentec Direct's objective is to enhance the efficiency of landlords' and property managers' daily operations through automation. Tenant Turner is also making a positive impact in the industry for the same reason," explains Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Showings and tenant turnover can be a pain point for many rental business owners; through this integration, we are proud to offer yet another way for landlords and property managers to reduce stress and save time."
To learn more about the integration between Rentec Direct and Tenant Turner visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-rentec-direct-and-tenant-turner-integration-for-property-management-marketing/
