Rentec Direct Releases New Tenant Turner Integration for Property Management Marketing

"Showings and tenant turnover can be a pain point for many rental business owners; through this integration, we are proud to offer yet another way for landlords and property managers to reduce stress and save time," explains Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. Post this

Tenant Turner offers the following features for landlords and property managers:

Centralized leasing dashboard

Pre-qualification and scoring for tenant leads

Showing scheduling and coordination

Calendar integrations

To use the service, Rentec Direct landlords and property managers simply connect their Rentec Direct and Tenant Turner accounts using an API key. With the Tenant Turner and Rentec Direct integration, property managers can sync their existing property details from their Rentec Direct account into their Tenant Turner account, eliminating the need for manual double entry.

"Rentec Direct's objective is to enhance the efficiency of landlords' and property managers' daily operations through automation. Tenant Turner is also making a positive impact in the industry for the same reason," explains Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Showings and tenant turnover can be a pain point for many rental business owners; through this integration, we are proud to offer yet another way for landlords and property managers to reduce stress and save time."

To learn more about the integration between Rentec Direct and Tenant Turner visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-feature-rentec-direct-and-tenant-turner-integration-for-property-management-marketing/

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct