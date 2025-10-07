Rentec Direct Strengthens Software Platform With New Insurance Tools to Protect Landlords and Renters

From streamlined landlord coverage to automated renters' insurance compliance, Rentec Direct makes protecting properties easier than ever
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 70 percent of residential properties in the U.S. are underinsured, but Rentec Direct's expanded integration with Steadily makes it simple and seamless for landlords and investors to secure affordable, comprehensive coverage. With just a few clicks, users can access an instant quote and electronically sign a policy designed specifically for tenant-occupied properties—without ever leaving the Rentec Direct platform.
Many landlords mistakenly assume they can rely on standard homeowners insurance to cover rental units, but a landlord-specific policy is required to protect these investments. Landlord insurance policies typically include property damage coverage, liability protection and loss of rental income, giving rental property owners a robust safety net and peace of mind. The average property damage claim is almost $17,000, and liability claims average around $30,000—without the right coverage, landlords would be responsible for these substantial expenses out of pocket.
On the other side of the spectrum, 45 percent of tenants in the U.S. do not carry renters insurance, leaving almost 50 million individuals unprotected against risks like theft, fire or liability claims. Property managers are increasingly requiring tenants to maintain renters insurance as part of their lease agreements to protect both parties. Rentec Direct's new automated tenant notification feature automatically alerts tenants who are required to have a policy but do not have one recorded in the software system, eliminating the need for landlords to monitor compliance manually. Since implementing this new feature, 20,000 tenants were found to be out of compliance with their renters insurance requirement, and within days of receiving a notification, more than 500 renters secured policies with Sure, Rentec's renters insurance partner, without any added effort from landlords.
"At Rentec Direct, our top priority is to make managing rental properties easier and more efficient for landlords, property managers and investors," said CEO Nathan Miller. "Protecting your properties and ensuring tenants have the coverage they need shouldn't be complicated. Thanks to our amazing partners like Steadily and Sure, we're able to deliver seamless insurance tools that save time, reduce risk and provide peace of mind for landlords and tenants alike."
