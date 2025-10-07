Rentec Direct Strengthens Software Platform With New Insurance Tools to Protect Landlords and Renters

"Protecting your properties and ensuring tenants have the coverage they need shouldn't be complicated," said CEO Nathan Miller. Post this

On the other side of the spectrum, 45 percent of tenants in the U.S. do not carry renters insurance, leaving almost 50 million individuals unprotected against risks like theft, fire or liability claims. Property managers are increasingly requiring tenants to maintain renters insurance as part of their lease agreements to protect both parties. Rentec Direct's new automated tenant notification feature automatically alerts tenants who are required to have a policy but do not have one recorded in the software system, eliminating the need for landlords to monitor compliance manually. Since implementing this new feature, 20,000 tenants were found to be out of compliance with their renters insurance requirement, and within days of receiving a notification, more than 500 renters secured policies with Sure, Rentec's renters insurance partner, without any added effort from landlords.

"At Rentec Direct, our top priority is to make managing rental properties easier and more efficient for landlords, property managers and investors," said CEO Nathan Miller. "Protecting your properties and ensuring tenants have the coverage they need shouldn't be complicated. Thanks to our amazing partners like Steadily and Sure, we're able to deliver seamless insurance tools that save time, reduce risk and provide peace of mind for landlords and tenants alike."

To learn more about Rentec Direct's insurance protection features, visit RentecDirect.com/Features [RentecDirect.com/Features __title__ RentecDirect.com/Features].

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for nine consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, www.rentecdirect.com, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct