Rentec Direct To Launch New Reporting Features and Interface for Property Managers and Landlords

"Property managers and landlords rely heavily on the reporting features in Rentec Direct and this update drastically enhances the data processing time and makes it easier to access saved reports and filters," says Rentec Direct president, Nathan Miller. "The development team has been working tirelessly on this enhancement for our clients, and we're pleased to introduce it soon."

The Rentec Direct reports user interface will feature enhancements that increase accessibility, including the option to favorite a report for quick access and a unique URL for each report for clients to bookmark and quickly find.

All Rentec Direct property management reports will feature a consistent style with larger font, increased spacing, and improved layout for better readability.

The Schedule Reports feature will save slients time manually generating reports to email to clients since they will be able to schedule reports to send automatically on a monthly or weekly basis.

The new reports feature is scheduled to go live in Q4 of 2023. The reports update will be introduced to Rentec Labs as a beta feature for clients to try out the new features.

To learn more about the new reporting features from Rentec Direct visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/new-reports-and-reporting-features-from-rentec-direct-coming-soon/

Rentec Direct is the most customer-friendly property management software. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more.

