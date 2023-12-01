Rentec Direct Unveils Tenant Feature Updates for Enhanced Client Experience

"We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements to our clients, aiming to elevate their experience and efficiency in managing rental properties," said Nathan Miller, President at Rentec Direct. Post this

What You Can Expect with the Tenant Enhancements:

Faster Page Loading:

The Tenant page, a heavily utilized feature for both Rentec Pro and PM clients, now boasts significantly faster loading times. Clients will experience a remarkable 75% reduction in load time, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness. This improvement will be particularly useful for portfolios with over 100 tenants, offering a smoother experience for clients with large datasets.

Expanded Search Filter Options:

Searching for specific tenants is now more flexible with the doubling of search filter options. This expansion empowers property managers and landlords to tailor their searches more precisely, saving valuable time and effort.

Seamless Pagination:

Clients can now change pages in their search without disrupting applied filters, providing a more fluid navigation experience. Additionally, the introduction of pagination allows clients to customize the display, choosing the number of tenants or line items per page according to their preferences.

"We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements to our clients, aiming to elevate their experience and efficiency in managing rental properties," said Nathan Miller, President at Rentec Direct. "The improvements not only enhance speed but also add valuable features that cater to the needs of our user base."

To learn more about the new tenant features from Rentec Direct visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/blog/feature-update-new-tenants-page-improvements/

Rentec Direct encourages clients to explore these updates and anticipates that the enhancements will significantly contribute to time savings and increased productivity. The company remains committed to ongoing innovation to meet the evolving needs of property managers and landlords.

Rentec Direct is an award-winning property management software serving landlords and property managers across the United States. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and was named the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven years in a row.

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

SOURCE Rentec Direct