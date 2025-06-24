Rentec Direct Wins Gold Globee Award for Business Excellence and Innovation

"Our commitment to the highest level of security and a transformative user experience is what sets Rentec Direct apart from even our largest competitors in the industry," said Nathan Miller, Founder and President. Post this

"Our commitment to the highest level of security and a transformative user experience is what sets Rentec Direct apart from even our largest competitors in the industry," said Nathan Miller, Founder and President. "Every enhancement and new feature is designed to combine cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of our clients' real-world pain points. Our goal is to consistently deliver value and empower real estate professionals to thrive in a fast-evolving industry."

The Globee Awards for Achievement celebrate companies based in the United States that demonstrate exceptional business results, leadership, innovation and impact across various industries. The 2025 program received over 455 nominations. See the full list of 2025 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners.

"The 2025 winners of the Globee Awards for Achievement reflect globally recognized standards of business success," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "Their accomplishments highlight the impact of strategic leadership, innovation and operational excellence."

This latest honor follows Rentec Direct's recent wins at the 2025 American Business Awards, where the company received awards for Real Estate Company of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year, and founder Nathan Miller was named Best Entrepreneur.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. https://www.rentecdirect.com/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct