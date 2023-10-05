RentRedi Sponsors BPCON2023 Closing Event at Universal Studios Orlando

Property management software leader RentRedi is sponsoring the closing event, room keys, and holding $5,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes for attendees of BiggerPockets' premier real estate conference BPCON 2023.

WHAT: PropTech leader RentRedi is a Platinum Closing Event Co-Sponsor and Silver Room Key Sponsor of BiggerPockets Conference Orlando "BPCON2023." This includes sponsoring the closing event at Islands of Adventure at Universal Studios on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Eastern time.

In addition to having a booth and major presence at the show, RentRedi is also holding a $5,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes for attendees of BPCON2023 who collect RentRedi swag (e.g. a plastic cup, drink insulator, t-shirt, hat) and post a photo of the Swag (or post a photo with a RentRedi team member if you have no Swag) at the BPCON Closing Event at Universal Islands of Adventure on Instagram Feed (not including Instagram Stories), mentioning RentRedi in the post and using the hashtags #rentredi and #bpcon2023. Full details, including rules and eligibility requirements, can be found here.

WHEN: October 15-17, 2023

WHERE: BiggerPockets Conference Orlando "BPCON2023"

JW Marriott Grande Lakes 4040 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837

ABOUT: RentRedi offers an award-winning, cloud-based rental management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests through Latchel.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, recently earning recognition as a Capterra "Established Player," a G2 High Performer and a G2 Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $15.5 billion in assets under management and over 25,000 subscribers. The company partners with other technology leaders such as Zillow, REI Hub, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

