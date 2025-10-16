Rentvine Acquires RentFinder.ai, Accelerating Innovation in Leasing Intelligence and AI

"Rentvine's commitment to building the most intelligent, AI-connected platform in the industry is now stronger with RentFinder," Post this

"Rentvine's commitment to building the most intelligent, AI-connected platform in the industry is now stronger with RentFinder," said Dave Borden, CEO of Rentvine. "Bringing them into the Rentvine family aligns perfectly with our belief that property managers deserve real intelligence – not just information—and AI solutions exactly when and where they need it."

With smarter leasing decisions, built into the platform, property managers will soon be able to:

Instantly view market-aligned rent recommendations when creating or renewing leases

Analyze real-time pricing trends by unit type, location, and performance

Eliminate manual rent research with AI-sourced rental comps

Empower teams with tools that reduce vacancy loss and maximize NOI

These new capabilities will complement Rentvine's existing end-to-end lifecycle automation, from lead to lease to renewal, streamlining operations for leasing teams while driving better outcomes for owners.

The RentFinder acquisition builds on a series of AI-powered features, product rollouts, and strategic partnerships aimed at giving property managers more control, smarter insights, and less operational friction. By doubling down on artificial intelligence, Rentvine is helping property managers streamline decisions, improve accuracy, and scale with confidence.

"We built RentFinder to simplify and strengthen rent analysis for property managers," said Charles Thompson, CEO of RentFinder. "We're grateful to Rentvine for recognizing that vision and excited for them to lead the path forward. Our clients are in great hands with a company that shares our vision and commitment to AI-driven innovation."

Key Highlights:

Rentvine acquires RentFinder.ai in October 2025

AI-driven pricing and rental comp tools will be embedded directly into Rentvine

Streamlines leasing workflows and improves pricing confidence for property managers

Part of Rentvine's ongoing investment in smarter, more connected property management

About Rentvine

Rentvine is a state-of-the-art property management software company on a rapid growth trajectory. Harnessing the power of a cutting-edge technology platform featuring an open API, Rentvine is dedicated to crafting the software that the property management industry truly deserves. With a commitment to innovation and customer support, Rentvine is reshaping the landscape of property management technology.

To learn more, visit www.rentvine.com.

Media Contact

Chris Brasher, Rentvine, 1 888-455-9953, [email protected], www.rentvine.com

