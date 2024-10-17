Rentvine Announces Strategic Partnership with Property Manager Websites (PMW)

Joining forces with Rentvine allows us to bring even more value to our clients, said Chris Springer, CEO of PMW. The Rentvine team has been in this industry for more than 20 years, and we're excited to pair our specialized website solutions with their platform. Post this

"Joining forces with Rentvine allows us to bring even more value to our clients," said Chris Springer, CEO of PMW. "The Rentvine team has been in this industry for more than 20 years, and we're excited to pair our specialized website solutions with their platform. Together, we're offering a more cohesive experience for property managers."

"We view this partnership with PMW as a major step forward for property management companies," said Dave Borden, co-founder and CEO of Rentvine, highlighting the benefits of the collaboration. "Property managers can take advantage of our combined marketing, website and property management solutions to help them operate more efficiently and drive business growth."

"Property management companies deserve a flexible, comprehensive solution for managing and growing their businesses," said Gavin Turner, co-founder and Managing Partner of Mainsail Partners. "I applaud the teams at Rentvine and PMW for answering that call with a single, integrated solution to help transform their industry and strengthen their users' relationships with customers."

Customers will experience no disruptions in service and will continue to enjoy products from both platforms. For more information on this exciting collaboration, connect with the Rentvine and PMW teams at the Annual NARPM Convention, held October 21-24, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

About Rentvine

Rentvine is a state-of-the-art property management software company on a rapid growth trajectory. Harnessing the power of a cutting-edge technology platform featuring an open API, Rentvine is dedicated to crafting the software that the property management industry truly deserves. With a commitment to innovation, and customer support, Rentvine is reshaping the landscape of property management technology. www.rentvine.com

