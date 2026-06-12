Underneath the rankings is the reason operators trust Rentvine with their business: the best AI-enabled, trust accounting in property management with true double-entry GAAP accounting, a built-in manager's ledger, and 3-way reconciliation. Post this

What the Numbers Say About Rentvine

Rentvine's results in PropertyManagement.com's 2026 PMS Category Report, drawn from verified operator and client surveys:

#1 VPI score in the category — the highest of any property management software evaluated.

+61.3 operator NPS — roughly four times higher than its closest major competitors, who post operator NPS scores in the low double digits (13.3 and 15.8).

85.9 Support Quality, the highest in the category — more than double either closest competitor's perfect-5 rate. As the report puts it, "Rentvine operators describe a fundamentally different experience."

94.6 Pricing and 81.8 Ease of Use — the highest of any platform in the category in both, earning Rentvine the Best Value and Easiest to Use awards.

The strength shows up downstream, too. Among the owners and investors served by property managers on the major platforms, those running on Rentvine produced a client NPS of +85.7, the highest of any major PMS, a 27-point gap over the nearest incumbent on the single most important question a rental owner asks their PM.

"This recognition comes from the people who use Rentvine every day, and that's what makes it matter," said Dave Borden, CEO of Rentvine. "We've always believed the best property management software is built by listening. When the scores come straight from customers and the owners they serve, with no sponsor in the room, that's the only kind of #1 worth having."

Built Open, Built for AI

The report's central thesis is that the PMS category is splitting into two architectures: open and AI-ready, or restricted and gated. Rentvine sits firmly on the open side, with a fully open RESTful API included in base pricing, bidirectional read/write access, and documented data accessibility.

That openness is why Rentvine was the first property management and accounting platform in single-family rentals to adopt the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a secure connection between a property manager's preferred AI tools and their live Rentvine data. Beta customers are already using it to build their own Cowork spaces, designing custom agents and automations for the workflows unique to their business.

Underneath the rankings is the reason operators trust Rentvine with their business: the best AI-enabled, trust accounting in property management with true double-entry GAAP accounting, a built-in manager's ledger, and 3-way reconciliation. "Every AI action, every MCP query, and every Pro Skills workflow runs inside the same trust accounting and permissions guardrails operators already rely on," says Dave Borden. "Rentvine is both the easiest platform to adopt and to scale on."

About the VPI Methodology

The 2026 PMS Category Report is built on 143 verified operator evaluations and 656 verified client surveys across 294 property management companies representing 188,551 doors. The Vendor Performance Index is a Bayesian-smoothed composite scored across six weighted dimensions: NPS (40%), Performance (20%), Ease of Use (15%), Support Quality (15%), Pricing (5%), and Credibility (5%). Surveys collected directly by PropertyManagement.com carry twice the weight of vendor-distributed surveys.

About Rentvine

Rentvine is the fastest-growing property management software in the single-family rentals industry. Built for property managers who want to scale with confidence and clarity, we deliver the best trust accounting in property management, giving operators unmatched accuracy, visibility, and control over their financials. From leasing, maintenance, and CRM tools to owner reporting and performance analytics, everything lives in one modern, AI-connected platform with an open API.

To view the full report or learn more, visit www.rentvine.com.

Media Contact

Chris Brasher, Rentvine, 1 888-597-2611, [email protected], www.rentvine.com

SOURCE Rentvine