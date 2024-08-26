Rentvine Raises $74M of Growth Capital from Mainsail Partners

Growth capital to support continued innovation of Rentvine's property management software platform

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentvine, a property management software platform serving the long-term residential property rental market, announced it has raised $74 million in growth capital from Mainsail Partners. The investment will help enable the company to further enhance the property manager experience through ongoing product innovation and excellent customer service. Additionally, Rentvine plans to continue expanding its product suite to better serve all stakeholders, including residents, property owners, and vendors.

As the core system of record for professional property management companies, Rentvine offers a comprehensive suite of features, including powerful trust accounting, maintenance management, leasing workflows, tenant screening, inbound and outbound payments, insurance, and owner and vendor management. Rentvine also offers an open Restful API to ensure interoperability and flexibility, allowing customers to integrate various tools and services seamlessly. Designed to be a flexible and robust end-to-end solution, Rentvine's platform is known for being user-friendly, fast, and reliable.

"After more than 20 years in property management, we set out to create software that the industry not only deserves but also trusts and loves using daily," said Dave Borden, co-founder and CEO of Rentvine. "Mainsail's extensive experience in PropTech and their ability to help scale vertical SaaS platforms will support us as we continue transforming property management companies."

"The property management community has long sought a flexible, centralized solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also scales as their client base grows," said Gavin Turner, co-founder and Managing Partner at Mainsail Partners. "Given Dave and Jon's firsthand experience in the property management industry, it's no surprise that they've answered this need with a modern, integrated suite of solutions specifically designed to support that growth."

"This partnership with Mainsail will empower us to realize our vision of delivering superior property management software—software that customers enthusiastically recommend to their peers, that employees are proud to support, and that offers long-term value to the entire property management community," said Jonathan Ewen, co-founder and President of Rentvine. "Mainsail's industry experience and operational resources will be highly valuable as we enter the next phase of growth for our product, company, and customers."

Croft & Bender acted as the exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Rentvine. Morris, Manning & Martin served as legal counsel to Mainsail Partners.

About Rentvine:

Rentvine is a state of the art property management software company on a rapid growth trajectory. Harnessing the power of a cutting-edge technology platform featuring an open API, Rentvine is dedicated to crafting the software that the property management industry truly deserves. With a commitment to innovation, and customer support, Rentvine is reshaping the landscape of property management technology. www.rentvine.com

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

