Rentvine Unveils Industry-First MCP and Pro Skills Agent Workforce at Be Herd 2026

"As we've listened to the needs of the Herd, one thing is clear: the Rentvine API is the best way to deploy AI in the property management industry." Post this

An Industry First: MCP for Single-Family Rentals

Rentvine announced it is the first property management and accounting platform in the single-family rentals industry to adopt the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a secure, universal connection between a property manager's AI tools and their live Rentvine data.

With MCP, property managers can ask their preferred AI assistant real questions about their business like "Which owners haven't been paid this month?" and get accurate, real-time answers from inside Rentvine. The opportunities are wide open: building custom agents to make decisions faster, automating manual workarounds, and using the AI tools that work best for the team.

Product Vision: What's Next for the Platform

The last twelve months delivered meaningful progress: lifecycle automation, PODs and team permissions, auto-reconciliation, the new mobile experience, RentFinder.ai rent intelligence, redesigned owner payments, FixieBot, and Internal Maintenance.

As announced at the conference, Rentvine outlined the focus areas guiding the future: Global Communications to unify every conversation; Owner Onboarding to get new owners live faster; an expanded app ecosystem with new mobile enhancements and dedicated experiences for residents; deeper AI Assistant capabilities woven across the platform; and configurable Workflows that make basic operations and repeat tasks easier, quicker, and automated.

Introducing Pro Skills: An Agent Workforce Built Into Rentvine

The week's biggest reveal was Pro Skills, an agent workforce that operates across the entire Rentvine platform. Where today's AI answers questions, Pro Skills do the work: handling repetitive tasks, drafting communications, triaging maintenance, and moving workflows from start to finish, all inside the same permissions and trust accounting guardrails property managers already rely on.

"Property managers don't need more dashboards — they need more hands," said Jonathan Ewen, President of Rentvine. "Pro Skills put real, governed agent labor inside the platform where the work actually happens. Combined with MCP, this is the most significant shift we've made since launching Rentvine."

The Herd left Tampa with a clear view of what's next. Rentvine is already at work bringing it to life.

About Rentvine

Rentvine is the fastest-growing property management software in the single-family rentals industry. Built for property managers who want to scale with confidence and clarity, we deliver the best trust accounting in property management, giving operators unmatched accuracy, visibility, and control over their financials. From leasing, maintenance, and CRM tools to owner reporting and performance analytics, everything lives in one modern, AI-connected platform with an open API. To learn more, visit www.rentvine.com.

Media Contact

Chris Brasher, Rentvine, 1 888-455-9953, [email protected], www.rentvine.com

SOURCE Rentvine