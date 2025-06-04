Rentvine Unveils Major Product Roadmap at Inaugural Be Herd Conference, Announces Acquisition of Bynnd

Rentvine's inaugural Be Herd User Conference in Tampa united nearly 300 property management pros to influence the platform's future. The event spotlighted new features, user-driven innovation, and Rentvine's acquisition of Bynnd to strengthen its accounting expertise.

— Rentvine, the property management software company committed to building what the industry deserves, hosted its first-ever Be Herd User Conference in Tampa, Florida last month. The three-day event brought together nearly 300 industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and influence the industry's next chapter.

The event wasn't just about unveiling new features. It was about giving property managers a louder voice in the future of the tools they rely on every day. True to the conference's name, Be Herd emphasized the power of community—and Rentvine's ongoing commitment to building in partnership with its users.

"At Rentvine, we don't just listen to feedback—we build with it," said Dave Borden, CEO of Rentvine. "This conference was a celebration of the property managers who've helped shape our platform—and a promise that their voices will continue to guide what comes next."

What's Coming Next: Built by Listening to the Herd

During the event, Rentvine's cofounder, Jonathan Ewen, and Chief Experience Officer, Jake Heberlie, unveiled a robust feature roadmap with advancements launching over the next few quarters. These updates are designed to streamline operations, improve team structures, and make the industry's most trusted accounting engine even more powerful:

Prospect-to-Renewal Lifecycle Automation – A seamless experience from lead to lease to renewal, with smart workflows, screening upgrades, and built-in communication tools.

PODs & Team Permissions – A modern way to structure larger portfolios, with clear role-based controls, bulk management options, and visibility across teams.

Auto-Reconciliation Tools – Enhancing Rentvine's trusted accounting with guided reconciliation that compares bank transactions to ledger data for improved compliance and clarity.

Mobile App – A feature-rich mobile experience built for the field—from maintenance scheduling and inspections to real-time updates and communication.

Each of these features, plus the integration of AI into more of the platform reflects the same product philosophy that shaped Rentvine from the start: build with the herd, not without it.

Bynnd Acquisition Deepens Accounting Expertise

Rentvine also announced its acquisition of Bynnd, a respected provider of trust accounting services for property managers. Known for its excellence in reconciliation and full-service bookkeeping, Bynnd brings additional strength and experience to Rentvine's accounting DNA.

As part of the acquisition, Kristin Johnson, Bynnd's founder, joins Rentvine's leadership team to help further evolve the company's accounting platform and service offerings.

"We're not just building software—we're building the systems, support, and expertise that give property managers peace of mind," added Kristin Johnson. "Bringing Bynnd into the Rentvine family ensures we can deliver all three."

Be Herd wasn't just a conference theme—it was a call to action. As the company grows, so does its community. And with that growth comes a louder, more unified voice across the industry.

"This is how better software gets built—when the people who use it help lead it," said Borden. "We're not here to be the loudest company. We're here to be the one that actually listens."

