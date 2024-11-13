Renuvi Energy, RK Mission Critical, and Energy Northwest collaborate to pursue DOE funding for long-duration energy storage project

The Renuvi BESS pilot will demonstrate how their liquid sodium battery technology can provide flexible, clean, and dispatchable power, enabling communities to enhance grid operations and improve resilience with little degradation over time. Post this

Due to the unique properties of the Renuvi system, it can be utilized repeatedly in a 24-hour period without shortening the battery's lifespan. This allows immense flexibility for utilities to make critical decisions regarding load imbalances and power purchase options on a real time basis. This flexibility is enabled by Renuvi's liquid sodium chemistry design, which is devoid of typical limiting factors such as short lifespans, high costs and high fire risk, of other battery designs. The novel chemistry allows for a theoretically infinite reversible reaction with virtually no degradation to the chemical properties of the battery cell. This allows for a unique Always-On capability which allows it to act as a continuous power buffer, leveling grid fluctuations and providing a reliable dispatchable energy reservoir. This is achieved using low cost, domestically sourced materials that have little to no risk of fire or thermal runaway and are ultimately recyclable.

"Renuvi is fortunate to be working with Energy Northwest and RK Mission Critical on this project and very excited to debut our unique system to the market," said Mike Reinboth, Founder and CEO, Renuvi Energy. "The power grid faces many challenges and the drive towards a cleaner future is something we all should be passionate about. The core of our development has been creating a storage solution that solves these challenges and Washington is the perfect home for this demonstration. We at Renuvi are proud to be working with such great companies in bringing that future to the community."

Renuvi Energy is a technology company born from U.S. engineers and chemists at the forefront of nuclear energy to create the next generation of energy storage technology designed for the unique needs of the world's power grids. Founded in 2021 in Richland, Washington, Renuvi is commercializing its proprietary Salt Matrix battery cell design to provide our energy infrastructure with more flexible and cost-effective long-duration energy storage that is safe, environmentally friendly and entirely domestically sourced and manufactured.

RK Mission Critical is a domestic leader and innovator in modular engineering and manufacturing as part of the RK Industries family of companies. RKMC is at the forefront of BESS development, manufacturing, and integration and focused on creating modular systems of all types for the defense, commercial, and tech industries. RK Mission Critical has partnered with Renuvi to design and manufacture a first-of-a-kind BESS unit utilizing Renuvi's proprietary Salt Matrix cell design.

Energy Northwest is a Washington state public power joint operating agency and a premier provider of carbon-free electricity. Energy Northwest comprises 29 public power member utilities, serving more than 1.5 million customers, and provides its members and regional customers with safe, reliable, cost-effective, responsible power generation and innovative energy and business solutions. The agency owns and operates hydroelectric, solar, battery storage, wind and the Northwest's only nuclear power facility. Energy Northwest also actively supports transportation electrification and new generation projects to the benefit of public power.

