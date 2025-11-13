RenXTech, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Buchanan & Edwards (BE), Announces New Hiring Opportunities After Intelligence Analysis Contract Win

This significant win not only reaffirms the strength of our team but also opens the door to bringing on new talent - dedicated professionals who are ready to drive customer success, deliver results, and help shape the future of National Security missions. Post this

RenXTech is actively recruiting for roles across multiple contracts including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, and mission support. The company is seeking mission-driven individuals who want to apply their expertise to challenges of national importance.

"This significant win not only reaffirms the strength of our team but also opens the door to bringing on new talent - dedicated professionals who are ready to drive customer success, deliver results, and help shape the future of National Security missions" said Chris Bellios, CEO of BE. "As a pivotal step in our long-term growth strategy, this win strengthens our position as a leading mission partner and expands the impact we can deliver across the national security community."

Interested candidates can explore opportunities and apply at www.renxtech.com.

About BE/RenXTech

Since 1998, BE has safeguarded the security and prosperity of the American people as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and citizen services communities. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, RenXTech, we deliver unmatched technical and operational capabilities that drive mission success in today's complex landscape. With a future-focused approach and an unwavering commitment to our clients, we design and implement solutions that strengthen, secure, and advance critical missions.

For additional information, please visit our websites at www.teambe.us / www.renxtech.com

