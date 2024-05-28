Rep Cap Debuts 'Off the Cuff,' AI-Enabled Video Service for Busy Thought Leaders

"Thought leadership isn't just about having innovative ideas; it's about sharing those ideas in a way that captivates, educates, and inspires action. Our goal is to make producing high quality, engaging video content as easy as having a conversation." Post this

"Our vision with 'Off the Cuff' is to democratize thought leadership video," said Mary Ellen Slayter, CEO of Rep Cap. "We've been providing this service for our agency clients for years as part of our full-service content retainers, but we're now offering it as a standalone service for individual thought leaders."

Short-form video offers the highest ROI right now of any content marketing format and will see the most growth of any marketing content format in 2024, according to HubSpot's 2024 State of Marketing & Trends Report. This is true of LinkedIn, as well as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

"Thought leadership isn't just about having innovative ideas; it's about sharing those ideas in a way that captivates, educates, and inspires action," Slayter said. "Our goal is to make producing high quality, engaging video content as easy as having a conversation. Just bring your insights, and we'll handle the rest — from the first click to the final cut."

Rep Cap is a B2B content marketing agency primarily serving HR tech software and services brands. Learn more at RepCap.com.

Mary Ellen Slayter, Rep Cap

