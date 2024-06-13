Rep. David Scott of Georgia Named the NAfME 2024 Music Education Champion Award Recipient

Music and arts education has a proven track record of inspiring young learners to think critically and build the necessary skills to succeed as well-rounded adults. Post this

Inspired by the discussion with Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) representatives during Hill Day in 2023, Rep. Scott's office drafted the "Reimagining Inclusive Arts Education Act" (H.R. 7261), which would provide grants for additional training for music and arts educators, as well as arts therapists, who work with students with disabilities. In the winter of 2023, Rep. Scott's office reached out to NAfME Advocacy and Public Policy staff, providing information on the "Reimagining Inclusive Arts Education Act" and seeking feedback and organizational endorsement prior to its introduction. NAfME staff worked with Rep. Scott's staff to ensure music was specifically enumerated within the legislation, prior to signing on as an endorsing organization.

"We applaud Rep. David Scott for his tireless efforts to advance equitable access to music education, while including GMEA and NAfME in those conversations. Rep. Scott has shown himself to not only be a steadfast music education advocate, but also a supporter of NAfME, our state affiliates, and the work of our organization. Rep. Scott's commitment to increasing access to music education for diverse populations is one of the many qualities he embodies that make him a Music Education Champion."—Deborah A. Confredo, NAfME President (2024–2026)

NAfME presented the Music Education Champion Award to Rep. Scott June 12 during NAfME Hill Day 2024. Presented to only a few recipients through the course of the association's 117-year history, the award recognizes personal commitment to the promotion of music education, both through engagement with policymakers and outreach to potential music education supporters.

"Music and arts education has a proven track record of inspiring young learners to think critically and build the necessary skills to succeed as well-rounded adults. This is particularly true for students with disabilities who often lack ways in which to express themselves. As the 2024 recipient of the NAfME Music Education Champion Award, I am proud to support music educators and ensure more federal resources are available to grow and maintain these vital programs."—Representative David Scott (GA-13)

Rep. David Scott is the ninth recipient of the NAfME Music Education Champion Award and the fifth member of Congress to receive the award. Previous congressional recipients include Sen. Jon Tester of Montana (2019); Rep. Nydia Velázquez, NY-07 (2018); and Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington (2016). Sens. Alexander and Murray were recognized for their work on the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which specified "music" as necessary for a "well-rounded education." Other awardees include: Andrew Dost of the band fun. (2014); Brooklyn-based band San Fermin (2015); Barbershop Harmony Society's 2009 International Champion Quartet, Crossroads (2016); and the CMA Foundation (2017).

NAfME is grateful to Rep. Scott for his ongoing leadership and looks forward to working with him to ensure each and every student has equitable access to music education.

In photo: Pictured L to R: NAfME President-Elect Cecil Adderley; GMEA Executive Director Alan Fowler; Rep. David Scott (GA-13), center; NAfME Immediate Past President Scott R. Sheehan, second row; NAfME President Deborah A. Confredo; GMEA President Neil Ruby; along with GMEA leaders and NAfME Collegiate members. Photo © Ashlee Wilcox Photography, LLC

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

