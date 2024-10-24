Rep. Mike Kelly to Deliver Keynote Address at Novogradac New Markets Tax Credit Conference in New Orleans, Oct. 24-25, 2024

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be working in new markets tax credits," said Brad Elphick, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's metro Atlanta office and conference chair. Post this

Other sessions on the agenda include panels with a focus on NMTCs in nonmetro areas and Indian country, a case study on an NMTC-supported transaction native to New Orleans and technical tips for qualified active low-income community businesses (QALICBs), community development entities (CDEs), investors and other community members. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Capital One, Chase, Dudley Ventures / Valley Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Jones Walker and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, sponsored by Bank of America, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Butler | Snow, Cherry Bekaert, Enterprise, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell, Kutak Rock, Lathrop GPM LLP, Longwell Riess, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Polsinelli, Smith NMTC Associates LLC and Truist, and features exhibitors Impact Marketplace, Klein Hornig LLP, PNC, Ryan, SB Friedman and Stinson.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops Oct. 23, 2024. The NMTC Basics Workshop will feature experts teaching the fundamentals of the NMTC program. The NMTC Compliance & Asset Management Workshop, which also is exclusively for in-person attendees, will teach about the compliance requirements by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, recapture risks, allocation agreements and more. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

