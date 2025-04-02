Repackz by Collectibles.com: Ripping Curated Card Packs Fuels Instant Fun!

Repackz are digital packs that let you randomly pull authenticated, graded cards—with every card securely vaulted for buyer's protection and quality assurance. Think of it as pack ripping, reimagined: authentic, graded, and ready whenever you are! Post this

Repackz brings card collectors a fun, innovative way to experience the hobby they love. Each pack is curated with real graded cards from trusted authorities, ensuring authenticity and quality. With instant reveals for every pull, the excitement unfolds the moment you rip a pack—no waiting, just pure adrenaline. Whether you're chasing a Michael Jordan, a rookie Mike Trout, a Patrick Mahomes gem, or a rare Charizard, every randomized pack promises a shot at getting a gem. What will you pull today?

Affordable Packs, Premium Features

$50 Packs: Tailored for the more serious player, packed with bigger hits.

From sports cards to Pokémon, Repackz is where passion meets possibility. Across four categories—Baseball, Basketball, Football, and Pokémon—Repackz blends the rush of the rip with the thrill of gaming, appealing to collectors who like to play the odds and win. And guaranteed buybacks make it even better!

Built on Trust and Innovation

Repackz delivers excitement with features designed to protect and reward players:

Instant Reveals: No waiting, instant satisfaction. With just a few taps, pulled cards are instantly revealed in-app.

Transparency: Know the odds and know what you're chasing! Collectors get full visibility into the exciting cards available to chase, ensuring a trusted experience.

Vaulted & Secure: Every card is stored in a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled vault, with secure shipping options available

90% Buyback Guarantee: Don't love your pull? Repackz offers a 90% buyback on every card, giving collectors peace of mind and unmatched confidence.

"Repackz isn't just about opening card packs—it's about the experience: the thrill of the chase, and the excitement of instantly discovering your next treasured gem," said Co-Founder/CEO Alex Ivanov of Collectibles.com. "All backed by full transparency so you always know exactly what you're chasing."

What Are Repackz?

Repackz are digital packs that let you randomly pull authenticated, graded cards—with every card securely vaulted for buyer's protection and quality assurance. Think of it as pack ripping, reimagined: authentic, graded, and ready whenever you are!

How It Works:

Buy a Repackz – Just $25 or $50 per pack.

or per pack. Spin the Wheel – A randomized digital draw automatically assigns your pack.

Rip It Open – Instantly reveal your graded baseball, basketball, football or Pokémon card!

Then, you decide:

Keep it in your 'My Packs' folder or on display in your custom Profile gallery.

Redeem it to have the vaulted card shipped directly to your door.

Sell it back for 90% of value, deposited in your Collectibles.com wallet instantly. Simple. Fast. Satisfying.

Rip A Pack Today!

Repackz is live now on the Collectibles.com app, with limited packs available in this inaugural release. Players can expect some banger cards and instant reveals, plus exclusive perks like community giveaways and first dibs on future releases by signing up for the Repackz newsletter.

About Collectibles.com

Founded in 2022 by a trio of collectors and entrepreneurs, Collectibles.com is dedicated to innovation to improve the hobby and delight users. Powered by passion, Collectibles.com delivers a premium destination and valuable resources for a global community, bringing all together around a shared enthusiasm for collectibles. As the world's first super app for collectors, Collectibles.com offers powerful utility and comprehensive experience across all categories.

Available for iOS and Android. For more, visit Collectibles.com

