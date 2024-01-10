Repair or replace? Tips for making an informed decision about windshield repair

When faced with windshield issues, owners are often not sure whether repair or replacement is the best course of action. The team from Paso Robles' Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has some tips to help resolve the repair or replacement question.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vehicle windshield is an essential component that provides structural integrity and protects the driver and passengers from debris and the elements. When faced with windshield issues, owners are often not sure whether repair or replacement is the best course of action. The team from Paso Robles' Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has some tips to help resolve the repair or replacement question.
- Size and location of the damage: The size and location of the damage play a significant role in determining whether repair or replacement is necessary. Generally, chips smaller than a quarter and cracks shorter than three inches can be repaired effectively. However, if the damage extends beyond these thresholds, opting for a replacement is safer and more practical.
- Additionally, the position of the damage is crucial; cracks in the driver's line of sight or along the edges of the windshield may compromise visibility and require replacement.
- Depth and severity of the damage: The depth and severity of the damage are also vital considerations. Superficial chips and small cracks that haven't penetrated the inner layer of the windshield can often be repaired. However, if the damage is deep or extends through both layers of the glass, a replacement is typically the only viable solution. Remember, neglecting significant damage could jeopardize driver and passenger safety in the event of an accident or impact.
- Structural integrity and safety: The windshield contributes to the vehicle's overall structural integrity, especially during rollover accidents. If the damage compromises the integrity of the glass, or if it has multiple cracks, it's safer to replace the windshield.
- Insurance coverage and cost: Before making a decision, consider insurance coverage and the cost implications. Repairing a small chip or crack is often covered fully or partially by insurance, making it a cost-effective option. The Paso Robles windshield replacement and repair company accepts most insurances and simplifies the entire process.
- Damaged windshields are a safety hazard and driving with certain levels of windshield damage is also illegal according to the California Vehicle Code. No one wants to be in an accident or pulled over and given a ticket. The Cal State Auto & Truck Glass team wants you to be safe.
