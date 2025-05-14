Repete Corporation Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Automation Control Solutions

Repete Corporation proudly celebrates 60 years of excellence in automation control solutions. The third-generation, family-owned company has grown into an internationally recognized provider of control systems for the process manufacturing industry. With operations in 38 countries, Repete continues to expand its reach—advancing technology while staying grounded in its founding values. This milestone reflects the company's lasting commitment to customer success, employee growth, and forward-thinking automation.

SUSSEX, Wis., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Repete Corporation, a global leader in process automation systems, proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary with a continued focus on innovation and excellence. Since its founding in 1965, Repete has been a trusted partner to manufacturers in the animal feed, pet food, seed and grain, food, fertilizer, and pre-mix/trace minerals industries—delivering customized automation solutions that enhance productivity and operational excellence.

Over the past six decades, Repete has grown into a globally recognized leader, while maintaining its third-generation, family-owned values and commitment to building lasting customer relationships. With systems operating in 38 countries today, Repete consistently delivers tailored, dependable solutions designed around each customer's unique needs.

Repete is recognized as a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, underscoring the company's collaborative culture, dedicated employees, and collective commitment to excellence.

"Reaching our 60th year is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the relentless passion of our team," said Matt Peterson, President of Repete. "Over the past 60 years, the global business climate has seen ups and downs. Being an independent, privately held company allows us the agility to make effective decisions for the long-term that benefit our customers and employees. We're proud of our legacy, but even more important is continuing to help shape the future of automation for process manufacturers."

Committed to Excellence

Repete continually advances its understanding of customer needs, creating innovative automation solutions that directly address the dynamic challenges manufacturers face around the globe. Through strategic, consistent investment in workforce development and active engagement with industry best practices, Repete equips our customers with the tools, resources and insights necessary to thrive in evolving process industries.

To mark this milestone, Repete plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with various company events around the world.

About Repete Corporation

Headquartered in the greater Milwaukee area, with operations throughout Asia and Latin America, we design and deliver automated control system solutions for process manufacturing plants worldwide. Then we provide comprehensive support. We are proud to work with some of the most successful companies in the Americas, Europe and Asia. From independently owned companies to multi-site enterprises, we have the expertise to automate even the most complex operations. Contact us at www.repete.com or (262) 246-4541.

Media Contact

Erica Albrecht, Repete Corporation, 1 262-372-5617, [email protected], www.repete.com

SOURCE Repete Corporation