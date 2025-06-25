Repete Named a 2025 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Repete has once again been named a 2025 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This recognition, based on employee feedback, reflects Repete's strong workplace culture and commitment to creating an environment where employees feel engaged, included, and supported. The company continues to invest in its people, fostering a sense of belonging and accountability across its team.

SUSSEX, Wis., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Repete Corporation is proud to announce it has been named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's 2025 list of Top Workplaces in Southeastern Wisconsin—marking another year the company has received this distinction.

The Top Workplaces program, administered by Energage, LLC, recognizes organizations that have cultivated outstanding workplace cultures. Employees are surveyed on key areas such as pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation.

"We're honored to receive this recognition once again, especially because it reflects the voice of our team," said Matt Peterson, President of Repete. "Repete's success has always been driven by the people who power it—from the field to the office and across every role. Their dedication, collaboration, and commitment to excellence are what make Repete a great place to work."

Repete's culture blends trust, accountability, and innovation. The company strives to provide an environment where people have the freedom to work in ways that align with their natural strengths. Employees are encouraged to share ideas, grow their skills, and take pride in their work. With 60 years in business and systems operating in 38 countries, Repete continues to invest in what matters most: its people.

"Having worked at Repete for over 30 years, I can confidently say that our culture is one of our greatest strengths," said Jay Davis, Director of Business Relationship. "Our teams have the tools and autonomy to take initiative, support one another, and continuously strive for improvement. The Top Workplace award reflects the environment we've all worked hard to build and maintain."

As Repete celebrates its 60th anniversary, this recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to fostering an environment where employees are supported in their professional growth, grounded in a culture of belonging, and engaged in meaningful work.

Headquartered in the greater Milwaukee area, with operations throughout Asia and Latin America, we design and deliver automated control system solutions for process manufacturing plants worldwide. Then we provide comprehensive support. We are proud to work with some of the most successful companies in the Americas, Europe and Asia. From independently owned companies to multi-site enterprises, we have the expertise to automate even the most complex operations. Contact us at www.repete.com or (262) 246-4541.

