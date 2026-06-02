Repete Named a 2026 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the Third Consecutive Year

Repete Corporation has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace in Southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this award based entirely on employee feedback.

SUSSEX, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Repete Corporation is pleased to announce it has once again been named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Top Workplaces list for Southeastern Wisconsin — earning this recognition for the third consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces program, administered by Energage, LLC, is based entirely on confidential employee feedback. Employees are surveyed on key areas including pay and benefits, leadership, direction, appreciation, and meaningfulness — making the recognition a true reflection of the people who make up Repete.

"Three consecutive years is a milestone, and this recognition belongs to our entire organization," said Matt Peterson, President of Repete. "Our people are the reason Repete continues to advance and succeed. The level of ownership, commitment, and pride they bring to their work every day is what makes our culture special."

As a third-generation, family-owned company, Repete takes a long-term approach to employees, customers, and partners. Relationships are built to last, decisions are made with people in mind, and the company remains focused on creating an environment where employees feel supported, trusted, and empowered to make an impact. That commitment has helped shape Repete's culture for more than 60 years.

As Repete looks ahead, this achievement reinforces what has always been central to the company's success — its people. Earning Top Workplace recognition for three consecutive years reflects the strength of that culture and Repete's ongoing commitment to continuing to raise the standard for the solutions they provide.

About Repete

Headquartered in the greater Milwaukee area, with operations throughout Asia and Latin America, we design, deliver, and support automated control system solutions for process manufacturing plants worldwide. We are proud to work with some of the most successful companies in the Americas, Europe and Asia. From independently owned companies to multi-site enterprises, we have the expertise to automate even the most complex operations. Contact us at www.repete.com or (262) 246-4541.

Media Contact

Erica Albrecht, Repete Corporation, 1 (262) 246-4541, [email protected], www.repete.com

SOURCE Repete Corporation