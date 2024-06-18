Rephine appoints Quality Assurance expert Robert Nurse as Chief Growth Officer as its global business goes from strength to strength

We're delighted to welcome Robert as Chief Growth Officer at this immensely exciting time in Rephine's journey. He is as committed as we are to raising industry standards across the world, and to delivering new value to our clients as part of this process. Post this

Robert will define Rephine's growth strategy, developing the business's integrated service offering to ensure that the company meets the current and future needs of an expanding customer base, as demand for the company's life sciences QA and GxP compliance services soars.

He said: "I'm joining Rephine at a truly exciting time. This is a trailblazing company with an impressive, market-leading audit library – one that's set to keep expanding, helping clients and manufacturing-site partners to reduce their costs and enhance their quality assurance. Rephine delivers unrivalled technical and consulting expertise, too, which is instrumental as companies look to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

"Through important digitalisation projects, including the upcoming Rephine Connect portal, this is a company that's transforming the customer interface, making instant, real-time access to quality data a reality. It is innovative initiatives like this, as well as the company's absolute commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and keeping suppliers accountable, that mean Rephine stands head and shoulders above the rest of the market."

Commenting on the new appointment, Adam Sherlock, Rephine's CEO, said: "We're delighted to welcome Robert as Chief Growth Officer at this immensely exciting time in Rephine's journey. He is as committed as we are to raising industry standards across the world, and to delivering new value to our clients as part of this process.

"Our customers are not just looking for a transactional audit provider, but rather a strategic Quality partner - one that can help them meet transformational and operational challenges both now and in the future. Rephine is absolutely committed to ensuring that. More on this will be announced in the coming weeks as we release further details about our new audit portal, Rephine Connect."

Rephine proactively helps pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies with all aspects of their manufacturing and supply chain quality assurance and associated business process optimisation. The firm's global growth has accelerated over the last two years. This has been the result of strategic acquisitions as well as disruption to global pharma supply chains, in the wake of the pandemic and as the result of intensifying conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Today the company's deeply-experienced GxP consultants, auditors and practitioners provide services in more than 100 countries. Rephine's live, current audit report library, an invaluable resource drug companies can consult for up-to-date quality status reports on hundreds of international suppliers, contains current audits on producers of thousands of pharma products.

Always looking for new ways to add appreciable value for its clients, Rephine last year announced its part in an important new international consortium with a mission to set a clear standard for life sciences manufacturing supply chain audits globally. The new Third-Party Audit Report Library (3PARL®) consortium, spearheaded by Rephine and Eurofins Healthcare, are committed to defining a new benchmark for consistent, reliable, high-quality supply chain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit services and library reports.

About Rephine

Rephine is a firm of deeply experienced GxP consultants, auditors and practitioners. The company proactively helps pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies with all aspects of their manufacturing and supply chain quality assurance and associated business process optimisation.

Widely acknowledged to be the gold standard in its field, Rephine has been providing these specialist quality assurance services for more than 25 years. Rephine is a founding member of 3PARL®, a consortium that aims to set a new benchmark for consistent, reliable, high-quality supply chain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audit services and library reports. More at www.rephine.com

