Rephrase.ai Formally Launches Rephrase Studio with AI-Powered Text-to-Video for The Enterprise

Enterprises utilizing the Rephrase Studio can seamlessly transform dense text into more engaging videos while saying goodbye to the production complexities of relying on human actors. Organizations can choose from a diverse range of 50+ AI avatars varied in age, ethnicity, and gender, or they can create a unique corporate avatar for a personalized touch. Rephrase.ai's enterprise production quality, powered by generative AI, unlocks hand movements and eyebrow raises for a lifelike video experience.

Furthermore, the Rephrase Studio provides the most accurate lip-syncing technology for video avatars in the industry and also offers enterprises the option to add AI-produced voiceovers into videos based on text prompts without ever needing to record it. Seamless API integration and Rephrase.ai's ISO & SOC 2 compliance means videos can be produced at scale effortlessly while ensuring corporate data is handled with the utmost care.

"As the consumption of video content continues to increase, the need to automate video creation has never been more apparent for enterprises looking to humanize all aspects of their business," said Ashray Malhotra, Rephrase.ai's co-founder and CEO. "The Rephrase Studio unlocks the ability for enterprises to generate videos at a massive scale while eliminating the need for equipment and video production experience. All without sacrificing the quality of content or the ability to personalize via an on-demand video maker suite or easy-to-use API."

Rephrase.ai has supported over 50,000 customers and 50-plus global enterprises to date in scaling video production, including Microsoft, IBM, Castrol, Xiaomi, and Mondelez, which was recently honored alongside its agency Ogilvy with the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix award at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its 'Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad' campaign, which Rephrase.ai powered.

Using the Enterprise version of the Rephrase Studio is incredibly simple:

API or On-Demand SaaS Dashboard Access: With its highly-optimized API serving stack and on-demand SaaS Dashboard access, the Rephrase Studio is an excellent choice for enterprises looking to leverage cutting-edge text-to-video capabilities.

Video Template Options: Once logging into the online Rephrase Studio dashboard, enterprises can start with pre-uploaded, customizable video templates such as a Company Training Course, an Explainer Video, or a Sales Pitch. In addition, they can also import a presentation to add video on top of or utilize a blank canvas that is available in numerous aspect ratios to optimize for posting to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or other platforms.

Customizable Avatars: They then have their choice for picking through an expansive library of 50+ AI avatars (actors) for their video, which are varied in age, ethnicity, and gender and available in business and casual outfits. Users can also create a unique corporate avatar for a personalized touch.

Multiple Languages: After selecting a visual actor, users can select from multilingual voiceover speech for their avatar, which is available in 100+ languages and accents to connect with their target demographic.

Text-to-Voice Conversions: Next, users can utilize AI-powered text-to-voice conversion by simply pasting or typing a script for the avatar, which will be read with the assistance of lip sync technology. Humanlike pauses can be added in, and natural-looking micro gestures like hand movements and eyebrow raises ensure natural videos that don't look robotic.

Artistic Touches: Users can also add final artistic touches to the video with embeddable text and media, music, visual elements with animations, and background imagery before exporting their production.

Enterprises interested in producing high-quality videos at scale in a fraction of the typical budget or time can inquire about dashboard seat pricing and API keys for the enterprise version of Rephrase Studio here.

About Rephrase AI

Rephrase.ai is the world's #1 professional AI video creation platform - enabling enterprises to create studio-quality real human videos just from text. Founded in 2019 by Ashray Malhotra, Nisheeth Lahoti, and Shivam Mangla, who are IIT alums and Forbes Asia 30 under 30, the company has over 50,000 customers, including multiple Fortune 500 such as Mondelez, Amazon, Microsoft, and Johnson & Johnson. With the help of its AI technology, Rephrase.ai helps such enterprises create training, instructional, and product marketing videos within a few minutes. For more information, visit https://www.rephrase.ai/.

