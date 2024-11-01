Replay Destinations Completes First Phase of $500M Mill District Neighborhood in Healdsburg, Calif., Achieves Over $90 Million in Sales

"Designed by one of North America's most celebrated architects in one of the nation's most charming small towns, this is truly a one-of-one project," said Mike McCone, vice president of development for Replay. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our first homeowners to Mill District." Post this

"Mill District is the first and only neighborhood of its kind in Sonoma County, and there's nothing else like it for the foreseeable future," said Mike McCone, vice president of development for Replay. "With homes ready for immediate move-in, now is the perfect time to own a piece of Northern California's iconic wine country. Designed by one of North America's most celebrated architects in one of the nation's most charming small towns, this is truly a one-of-one project. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our first homeowners to Mill District and Healdsburg."

Four stunning model homes are now available for private, by-appointment-only tours and showcase all model types, including Flats, Garden Homes and Penthouses. Interior design highlights include open-concept living and dining areas that flow seamlessly onto a spacious, private patio, thoughtfully landscaped for privacy. Some features and finishes include Miele kitchen appliances, stone countertops, Italian-made MandiCasa cabinetry, Waterworks fixtures, wide-plank oak flooring, temperature-controlled wine walls and a free-standing sculptural tub.

A three-bedroom Garden Home, styled by Vivian Lee of Edmonds + Lee Architects, is an entertainer's dream, featuring a double-height living room with soaring 18-foot ceilings. Lee embraced an aesthetic inspired by Healdsburg's cultural heart and surrounding vineyards, drawing on her extensive experience designing award-winning residences. Her approach combines warm textures, crisp lines and rich, soft colors. The result is distinctly Californian organic modernism.

The Garden Flat model residence at Mill District features well-appointed RH furnishings, offering a glimpse of the meticulously curated furniture packages that RH provides homeowners as a fully turnkey solution.

The model Penthouse showcases local partnerships, featuring lighting fixtures by SkLO and curated artwork by Gallery Lulo, reflecting Healdsburg's creative spirit. The one-bedroom model home includes expertly selected furnishings that highlight the Canopy lifestyle, along with a spacious terrace ideal for enjoying a glass of wine from the region's acclaimed vineyards.

In addition to Canopy, Mill District will feature an array of owner amenities, including The Poolhouse, a private social, health and wellness facility; The Preserve, a neighborhood park framed by a grove of heritage redwood trees; culinary and retail experiences; a variety of future luxury residences; and a 53-room luxury hotel owned and operated by Replay and Mayacama, one of North America's most coveted private golf clubs and wine communities.

The gateway to Sonoma County and a mecca of wine, food and outdoor adventure, Healdsburg is a small town with global appeal. Often referred to as the region's most charming town, Healdsburg was also recently ranked among the best small cities in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler.

Canopy at Mill District is now selling, starting at $1.65 million, and immediate move-ins are available. To learn more or to schedule a private tour, visit MillDistrictHealdsburg.com.

About Mill District Healdsburg

The 10-acre Mill District neighborhood is the new gateway to Healdsburg, California, which is widely considered one of California wine country's most charming towns. Located steps from the historic town plaza and set amidst a preserved grove of redwood trees, Mill District offers luxury residences, a poolhouse and fitness center, a boutique hotel, culinary and retail experiences and a neighborhood park. The world-class wineries, Michelin-star restaurants and outdoor adventures of Sonoma County are just moments away. Canopy is the first collection of luxury residences available at Mill District, featuring 43 condominiums by internationally acclaimed architects Olson Kundig that are ready for immediate move-in. Owned and developed by Replay Destinations, Mill District is a $500 million visionary development that is the first and only of its kind in wine country. For more, visit MillDistrictHealdsburg.com.

About Replay Destinations

Replay Destinations is a fully integrated real estate development company specializing in the destination home sector founded in 2007. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with more than $2 billion of real estate projects in planning and development, Replay has properties in some of the world's most sought-after settings. Operating in the continental United States, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, Replay's team of strategists, planners, designers, marketers, and builders create authentic and enduring places that become must-visit destinations for guests and potential real estate purchasers alike. Working with visionary private equity firms, landowners, municipalities, other developers, and families with legacy holdings, Replay creates places that the marketplace thinks of first and likes best, which in turn enhances the destination's economic impact and market awareness. Replay's outlook is global, long term and broad-based, and is supported by strong, goal-oriented, time- and budget-sensitive business practices.

Visit www.replaydestinations.com for more information.

