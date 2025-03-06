Replay Destinations Taps Internationally Acclaimed Architecture Firm Olson Kundig for Scottsdale Luxury Residences

"This is a commanding project where nature and design come together to celebrate the spirit of the desert, and one that we are proud to realize for Replay Destinations." - Kirsten Ring Murray, principal and owner of Olson Kundig Post this

Recognized by Architectural Digest's prestigious AD100 list, Olson Kundig is known for its inspiring architecture in some of the world's most coveted locations. At Summit by Olson Kundig, integrated vision spans both architecture and interiors, creating grand spaces and open floor plans that flow seamlessly from great rooms to expansive terraces. Deep cantilevered rooflines, shaped to harmonize with the movement of the sun, create shaded outdoor spaces that effortlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Textured facades of weathered metal and stone add depth and refinement. The residences feature luxurious finishes inspired by the natural environment, Olson Kundig-designed indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and meticulously crafted hardware from the Tom Kundig Collection, blending design and functionality.

"Our design integrates with the mountain landscape, where red sandstone meets the open sky," said Kirsten Ring Murray, principal and owner of Olson Kundig. "Materials such as local stone anchor the structure to its Camelback Mountain setting, while refined metal screens respond to the shifting desert light, creating an ever-evolving architectural expression. This is a commanding project where nature and design come together to celebrate the spirit of the desert, and one that we are proud to realize for Replay Destinations."

The kitchen designs are a unique collaboration between Olson Kundig and bulthaup that celebrates and integrates the living spaces of the residences with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero and Wolf Contemporary Series appliances. Each kitchen has full-height wood cabinetry and quartz countertops, while optional upgrades include pull-out pantries, small appliance garages and wine fridges.

Homeowners enjoy a rich range of amenities within steps of their residence. Summit by Olson Kundig is adjacent to Ascent's own private Mountain Club, where design and programming merge to create art-infused spaces and experiences that foster wellness, relaxation and social connections. The club includes a private pool, fitness and movement rooms, a great room, a games room and a catering kitchen for experiential events. Throughout, the work of local artists is celebrated and access to the spectacular Cholla Trail is mere steps away.

Crowning the Summit Residences' twin buildings are a pair of private rooftop terraces, ideal for watching Phoenix's fabled desert sunsets. A short walk away, homeowners also enjoy immediate access to The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort, through an optional resident membership program that provides year-round privileges and exclusive discounts on its world-class amenities. Recognized as one of Arizona's most awarded resorts, The Phoenician® features multiple swimming pools, an acclaimed golf course, a celebrated spa and a diverse range of dining experiences. A picturesque walking path winds through a scenic cactus garden, connects the Ascent development to The Phoenician® Resort and allows residents to immerse themselves in the full suite of resort offerings.

"This is a truly rare opportunity to own an Olson Kundig–designed residence in one of Arizona's most iconic settings," said Brianne Kelsey, vice president of development for Replay. "Camelback Mountain provides a breathtaking backdrop that cannot be replicated, and Summit by Olson Kundig offers homeowners an extraordinary blend of timeless design and immersive Sonoran Desert living. We're honored to deliver such a distinguished collaborative architectural experience to the market."

Ascent at The Phoenician®, an $800 million residential community spanning 25 acres, has already achieved more than $500 million in sales throughout the community. Ahead of the March sales release of the Summit Residences, inquiries and site tours are now being conducted. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and completion is expected in late 2027. To register for more information, including pricing and upcoming sales events, visit SummitOlsonKundig.com.

About Summit by Olson Kundig

Summit by Olson Kundig marks the final residences within Ascent at The Phoenician®, a 25-acre private luxury residential community nestled at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain, adjacent to The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale. As Arizona's first condominium residential project by world-renowned architectural firm Olson Kundig, the Summit Residences represent the crown of the private gated community. Perched at the highest point of Ascent, the architecture emerges naturally from the contours of Camelback Mountain, with materials and forms that echo the rich tones and textures of the Sonoran Desert. The pinnacle of luxury living, Summit by Olson Kundig spans two architecturally striking buildings and features 63 thoughtfully designed condominium residences, including a limited number of grand signature penthouses. With world-class amenities, including the Mountain Club, an expansive clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center and movement studio, games room and private dining room, residents also enjoy a walking path to The Phoenician® Resort and easy access to hiking trails. Sales commence in March 2025 with delivery/construction/opening completion expected in late 2027. For more information, visit SummitOlsonKundig.com.

About Ascent at the Phoenician®

Nestled at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain, Ascent at The Phoenician® is a 25-acre private luxury residential community adjacent to the world-renowned The Phoenician®, a Luxury Collection Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Revered as the state's most prestigious address, the exclusive enclave is comprised of nearly 250 residences, including golf villas and luxury condominiums. Backdropped by majestic desert vistas and overlooking the emerald fairways of the 18-hole Phoenician® golf course, Ascent offers world-class amenities such as the Mountain Club, an expansive clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness center and movement studio, games room and private dining room. Developed by Replay Destinations, Ascent sets an unmatched level of luxury living. For more information, visit AscentatThePhoenician.com.

About Replay Destinations

Replay Destinations is a fully integrated real estate development company specializing in the destination home sector founded in 2007. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with more than $2 billion of real estate projects in planning and development, Replay has properties in some of the world's most sought-after settings. Operating in the continental United States and Hawaii, Replay's team of strategists, planners, designers, marketers, and builders create authentic and enduring places that become must-visit destinations for guests and potential real estate purchasers alike. Working with visionary private equity firms, landowners, municipalities, other developers, and families with legacy holdings, Replay creates places that the marketplace thinks of first and likes best, which in turn enhances the destination's economic impact and market awareness. Replay's outlook is global, long term and broad-based, and is supported by strong, goal-oriented, time- and budget-sensitive business practices. Visit www.replaydestinations.com for more information.

Media Contact

