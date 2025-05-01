Replenysh Raises Series A to Build the Digital Supply Chain for Recycled Materials

"It's a rare double win: environmental and economic," said M13 partner Anna Barber. "Replenysh brings software to a broken system and unlocks an entirely new supply source for manufacturers. This isn't a recycling play — it's a supply chain revolution." Post this

"Every brand today is in a supply chain crunch — not just for new materials, but recycled ones too," said Mark Armen, CEO of Replenysh. "We're building the precision recovery grid for recycled materials that gives brands total visibility and control. Our platform functions like AWS does for computing resources — a reliable, scalable infrastructure that transforms how businesses access critical resources. For the first time, companies can source verified recycled content with the same confidence they have in raw materials. That's a game-changer for manufacturing at scale."

Why It Matters:

With global supply chains still reeling from disruption and ESG pressure mounting, Replenysh gives brands a lifeline: a reliable, verified source of recycled material with total end-to-end visibility. The company's platform turns everyday locations — like amphitheaters, hotels, bars and restaurants, and warehouses — into intelligent material collection hubs, and connects them directly with processors and brands.

"It's a rare double win: environmental and economic," said M13 partner Anna Barber. "Replenysh brings software to a broken system and unlocks an entirely new supply source for manufacturers. This isn't a recycling play — it's a supply chain revolution."

A Platform for Circular Supply:

Already active across the U.S., Replenysh's system has powered programs like a Southern California glass recovery initiative spanning hundreds of businesses. The company routes verified materials from point-of-generation all the way to brand partners — eliminating the inefficiencies and opacity that plague traditional waste haulers.

New COO Andrew Langtry will lead strategy, operations and market expansion. Langtry brings extensive experience in marketplace strategy and operational excellence, having previously served as Vice President and General Manager at WM Technology.

"Replenysh is solving the biggest bottleneck in material sourcing: consistent, clean supply. We're flipping the model — sourcing starts at the edge, with visibility built in from day one."

The Circular Economy's Next Infrastructure Layer:

Replenysh's model positions it as a critical infrastructure player for the circular economy — with tech at the core. The company's platform maps where materials originate, activates those sources, and builds verified pathways to processors and manufacturers.

Armen said, "This is the next frontier of supply chain infrastructure. Brands get transparency, traceability, and true circularity — at scale."

Consumer brands interested in building resilient, verified supply chains can sign up for a demo here.

About Replenysh

Replenysh is an intelligent materials system that enables brands to create resilient circular supply chains, at scale. By transforming how brands, processors, and suppliers connect in the material ecosystem, Replenysh identifies, unlocks, and verifies new sources of materials, creating transparent and efficient supply flows. Leading consumer brands partner with Replenysh to secure high-quality material inputs and gain unprecedented visibility into their circular material programs. Learn more at replenysh.com.

About M13

M13 is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders building disruptive software businesses. Established in 2016 with offices in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, the firm is a full-stack partner that brings its deep bench of full-time operators to help founders outperform and build category-defining companies. For more information, please visit www.m13.co.

Media Contact

Mark Armen, Replenysh, 1 9493442494, [email protected], replenysh.com

SOURCE Replenysh