Report: AI is having a significant impact on enterprise-level customer engagement

*AI is boosting customer engagement*

Enterprise leaders said AI has been particularly useful in boosting customer engagement. Fifty-eight percent of marketers surveyed by MessageGears use AI in targeted advertising campaigns, and 49% use the technology for personalized email marketing, customer support and service, and customized product recommendations.

A whopping 97% of enterprise marketing experts using AI said they successfully delivered personalized content and recommendations, and 39% said the experience was exceptional. Additionally, 99% say AI is making a big difference in figuring out customer preferences and behavior.

*Where marketers are running into AI challenges*

AI use cases are still relatively new, so it's no surprise that the main headaches for marketing leaders are the lack of AI know-how in their departments and getting teams up to speed. Plus, weaving AI into the mix can be a bit of a puzzle, thanks to the complex integration with existing systems.

Specifically, 42% of marketers said limited AI expertise was the top challenge when implementing AI for customer engagement, followed by staff training (39%), integration complexity (35%), budget/resource constraints (35%), and privacy/compliance issues (32%).

*AI helps marketers save money*

In times of tight budgets and streamlined teams, marketers are looking to AI as a means of reducing costs. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said they had saved money thanks to AI, and only three percent said AI had added costs to their balance sheets. The data shows that investing in AI pays off as teams learn to harness the technology.

*The future of AI and marketing*

Enterprise marketers have a wish list of uses for AI in the year ahead. Fifty-three percent want to use the tech to accurately identify who will most likely make a purchase, and 50% would like AI to help them pinpoint the most effective channels to reach customers. Meanwhile, 61% said AI would be very or extremely crucial to their marketing strategies going forward.

"AI algorithms are like the secret sauce, letting marketers dive deep into customer data," said Will Devlin, VP Marketing at MessageGears. "Then, armed with the inside scoop on preferences, behaviors, and demographics, marketers can fine-tune messages on the fly. With real-time tweaks to content, timing, and more, AI-powered campaigns ensure the connection between a brand and its audience is spot-on and meaningful."

