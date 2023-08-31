Report Finds Marked Increases in Childhood Bereavement Rates Due to Parent Death by Overdose, Suicide, Homicide and COVID-19

The 2023 CBEM Key Topic Report, created with support from New York Life Foundation, compares childhood bereavement rates before and after the onset of COVID-19. Between 2020 to 2021, the number of newly bereaved children increased to more than 383,000 – surging nearly 50%. Tweet this

According to the report, in 2021:

The number of children newly bereaved due to a parent accidental overdose death grew by a shocking 60% compared to the pre-pandemic average.

The percentage of children bereaved due to a parent homicide by gunshot swelled to a 48% increase compared to the pre-pandemic average.

The number of children newly bereaved by a parent COVID death increased a staggering 160% compared to 2020.

After a modest decline in children newly bereaved due to parent suicide in 2020, the number of bereaved children jumped to 27,266 – the highest in five years.

"The estimated 700,000 U.S. children under the age of 18 who experienced the death of a parent in 2020 and 2021 deserve societal understanding, sensitivity and support," stated Dr. Micki Burns, JAG Institute chief clinical officer. "We must establish a comprehensive approach to developing and implementing resources and services to meet their needs. By uniting to invest in prevention efforts we can create societal change that ensures a compassionate response to all grieving children and families nationwide."

The report and ancillary materials offer recommendations for researchers, practitioners, educators, policymakers, and advocates to coalesce and take action to support bereaved children.

