Report for the World expands global footprint, deepens partnerships

"With the addition of newsrooms and the expansion of our current partnerships, we've reached a point of balance between our regional reach and the impact that we can have through multiple national partners," said Wilson Liévano, Report for the World's training director. Post this

Report for the World leaned into several partners to help identify independent newsrooms that can strengthen the global journalism program's efforts at a regional level. These partners included the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Latin America), Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (Middle East and North Africa), Wits Centre for Journalism (Africa), and Splice Media (Asia).

Among the newly-selected are five Pacific Island newsrooms as part of the Financial Investigative Reporting and Mentorship Initiative (FIRM) in partnership with the East-West Center. FIRM is designed to boost the capacity of local, independent media in the Indo-Pacific region to undertake in-depth and consistent reporting on financial transactions that can have major impacts on a country's economic and political systems.

Report for the World is expanding its efforts to create a strong media-in-exile hub with the addition of three newsrooms reporting on Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.

"With the addition of newsrooms and the expansion of our current partnerships, we've reached a point of balance between our regional reach and the impact that we can have through multiple national partners," said Wilson Liévano, Report for the World's training director. "By reinforcing our commitment to existing newsrooms we're fostering collaborations between complementary beats while adding key positions in countries that strengthen the diversity and expertise of our program in every region."

Report for the World will provide salary and training support; however, the newsrooms will remain editorially independent. We look forward to working with the newsrooms over the coming weeks as they hire our next cohort of corps members, growing our reporting corps from 45 to 66 journalists.

The newly selected newsrooms are:

Brazil : Alma Preta . Beat: Early childhood issues for Black communities

: . Beat: Early childhood issues for Black communities Colombia : Cuestión Pública. Beat: Investigative journalism

: Cuestión Pública. Beat: Investigative journalism India : Suno India. Beat: Gender and climate

: Suno India. Beat: Gender and climate India : The Caravan Magazine. Beat: Democratic institutions and constitutional issues

: The Caravan Magazine. Beat: Democratic institutions and constitutional issues India : Reporters Collective. Beat: Data investigations

: Reporters Collective. Beat: Data investigations India : Behan Box . Beat: Women and Work

: . Beat: Women and Work Iraq (In exile): Jummar. Beat: Climate change and gender

(In exile): Jummar. Beat: Climate change and gender Jordan : ARIJ. Beat: Data journalism

: ARIJ. Beat: Data journalism Lebanon : Daraj. Beat: Water and climate change

: Daraj. Beat: Water and climate change Pakistan : The Centrum Media. Beat: Gender

: The Centrum Media. Beat: Gender Peru : Salud con Lupa. Beat: Health and environment

: Salud con Lupa. Beat: Health and environment Syria (in exile): Rozana Radio. Beat: Humanitarian crisis and displacement

(in exile): Rozana Radio. Beat: Humanitarian crisis and displacement Venezuela (In exile): Armando.Info. Beat: Investigative Journalism

Current newsrooms receiving further support:

Brazil : Agencia Mural. Beat: Democracy and elections

: Agencia Mural. Beat: Democracy and elections Mexico : Quinto Elemento Lab . Beat: Data journalism

: . Beat: Data journalism Russia : IStories. Beat: Video editing

: IStories. Beat: Video editing South Africa : Sowetan. Beat: Social justice

East-West Center Financial Investigations Partnership:

Fiji : Fiji Times

: Fiji : Islands Business

: Islands Business Papua New Guinea : Inside PNG (2 reporters)

: Inside PNG (2 reporters) Solomon Islands : In-Depth Solomons

: In-Depth Solomons Tonga : Talanoa O' Tonga

Report for the World is made possible by partners including the MacArthur Foundation, Google News Initiative, Microsoft, JournalismFund Europe, East-West Center, climateXchange, family foundations and individual donors worldwide. To follow or support Report for the World's work, visit reportfortheworld.org.

About us: Report for the World is a global journalism program that supports full-time, beat-focused reporting positions for public interest media. By creating a more sustainable and impactful media ecosystem, Report for the World informs, engages, and enables communities through public service journalism. Report for the World is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.

Media Contact

Sam Kille, Report for the World, (631) 354-9190, [email protected], www.reportfortheworld.org

SOURCE Report for the World