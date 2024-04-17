Report for the World expands global footprint, deepens partnerships

Report for the World is pleased to announce the selection of 18 new host newsrooms, expanding our global network to 49 newsrooms in 28 countries.
BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Report for the World is pleased to announce the selection of 18 new host newsrooms, expanding our global network to 49 newsrooms in 28 countries. In addition to our newest partners, we are deepening our ties to existing countries while further expanding our reach to vulnerable, in-exile newsrooms.
"This year, we continued to expand in our first countries of support, India and Brazil, which are both headed to the polls at national and municipal levels. With 2024 being a prime election year, we would like to deepen accountability focused reporting over the coming political terms in countries where we operate," said Preethi Nallu, Report for the World's executive director. "We have also started to award additional roles among our existing newsroom partners, so we may deepen our relationships with them. We have found that reporters that we support within newsrooms often collaborate on their reporting, creating more intersectional coverage of their beats."
Report for the World leaned into several partners to help identify independent newsrooms that can strengthen the global journalism program's efforts at a regional level. These partners included the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Latin America), Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (Middle East and North Africa), Wits Centre for Journalism (Africa), and Splice Media (Asia).
Among the newly-selected are five Pacific Island newsrooms as part of the Financial Investigative Reporting and Mentorship Initiative (FIRM) in partnership with the East-West Center. FIRM is designed to boost the capacity of local, independent media in the Indo-Pacific region to undertake in-depth and consistent reporting on financial transactions that can have major impacts on a country's economic and political systems.
Report for the World is expanding its efforts to create a strong media-in-exile hub with the addition of three newsrooms reporting on Iraq, Syria and Venezuela.
"With the addition of newsrooms and the expansion of our current partnerships, we've reached a point of balance between our regional reach and the impact that we can have through multiple national partners," said Wilson Liévano, Report for the World's training director. "By reinforcing our commitment to existing newsrooms we're fostering collaborations between complementary beats while adding key positions in countries that strengthen the diversity and expertise of our program in every region."
Report for the World will provide salary and training support; however, the newsrooms will remain editorially independent. We look forward to working with the newsrooms over the coming weeks as they hire our next cohort of corps members, growing our reporting corps from 45 to 66 journalists.
The newly selected newsrooms are:
- Brazil: Alma Preta. Beat: Early childhood issues for Black communities
- Colombia: Cuestión Pública. Beat: Investigative journalism
- India: Suno India. Beat: Gender and climate
- India: The Caravan Magazine. Beat: Democratic institutions and constitutional issues
- India: Reporters Collective. Beat: Data investigations
- India: Behan Box. Beat: Women and Work
- Iraq (In exile): Jummar. Beat: Climate change and gender
- Jordan: ARIJ. Beat: Data journalism
- Lebanon: Daraj. Beat: Water and climate change
- Pakistan: The Centrum Media. Beat: Gender
- Peru: Salud con Lupa. Beat: Health and environment
- Syria (in exile): Rozana Radio. Beat: Humanitarian crisis and displacement
- Venezuela (In exile): Armando.Info. Beat: Investigative Journalism
Current newsrooms receiving further support:
- Brazil: Agencia Mural. Beat: Democracy and elections
- Mexico: Quinto Elemento Lab. Beat: Data journalism
- Russia: IStories. Beat: Video editing
- South Africa: Sowetan. Beat: Social justice
East-West Center Financial Investigations Partnership:
- Fiji: Fiji Times
- Fiji: Islands Business
- Papua New Guinea: Inside PNG (2 reporters)
- Solomon Islands: In-Depth Solomons
- Tonga: Talanoa O' Tonga
Report for the World is made possible by partners including the MacArthur Foundation, Google News Initiative, Microsoft, JournalismFund Europe, East-West Center, climateXchange, family foundations and individual donors worldwide. To follow or support Report for the World's work, visit reportfortheworld.org.
About us: Report for the World is a global journalism program that supports full-time, beat-focused reporting positions for public interest media. By creating a more sustainable and impactful media ecosystem, Report for the World informs, engages, and enables communities through public service journalism. Report for the World is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.
