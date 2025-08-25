Report: Middle-Market M&A Advisory Firms Across North America Modestly Increase Fees, but See Revenue Growth

A new report from Firmex, published in partnership with Axial and Divestopedia, reveals that fewer middle-market M&A advisors across North America raised their fees in 2024 than in 2023, but more than half still increased their revenue.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new report from Firmex, published in partnership with Axial and Divestopedia, reveals that fewer middle-market M&A advisors across North America raised their fees in 2024 than in 2023, but more than half still increased their revenue.

The 2024-2025 North American M&A Fee Guide offers a focused look at sell-side fee structures and advisor sentiment across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Based on survey data from 289 M&A advisors, the report explores how firms are adapting pricing, managing profitability, and reshaping client strategies amid an unpredictable deal environment.

Despite ongoing inflation and operational pressures, 30% of firms reported raising any type of fee in the past year, a slight decrease from 38% the year prior. Yet many firms still found ways to grow: half of all respondents reported revenue gains, and profitability levels remained stable, with 30% citing year-over-year increases.

"Some advisors will remain steadfast in their fees, while others will take on a more flexible approach," said Mark Wright, General Manager at Firmex. "In either case, a commonality advisors shared was a sense of optimism for the coming year."

Key insights from the report:

A challenging market: Middle-market merger advisors found it harder to raise fee levels in 2024 than they did in 2023.

Revenue holds firm: 50% of respondents grew revenue despite stagnant pricing.

Profitability remains consistent: Nearly a third of firms saw profitability increase.

Engagement and success fees inch upward: Both showed modest year-over-year gains.

Now in its 8th edition, the M&A Fee Guide is produced in partnership with Axial and Divestopedia. It includes recent market data as well as direct feedback from advisors navigating the current M&A landscape. The report data can help dealmakers benchmark their fee models, better position their services, and plan the second half of the year.

Read the full report on Firmex's website.

