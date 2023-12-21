Report names Productsup a Strong Performer in Product Information Management (PIM)

Productsup's P2C platform is recognized with highest possible scores in the syndication, scale, and performance criteria

BERLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, has announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management [PIM], Q4 2023. Forrester's report evaluated the Productsup P2C platform among the top vendors in the market.

"With an underlying belief that requirements and channels are changing too quickly, [Productsup's] product-to-consumer strategy enables businesses to streamline the path their products or services take to reach consumers," the Forrester report notes. "[Productsup] has a growing repository of more than 2,500 channel endpoints for syndication and a large amount of investment to drive the next wave innovations in PIM across all important vectors — UX, scalability, onboarding, syndication, sustainability, and DSA."

The Forrester Wave™ provides a comprehensive examination of 11 of the most significant PIM solutions, offering insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and specific capabilities. The evaluation of each vendor is conducted across 23 criteria across three categories: strategy, current offering, and market presence.

Productsup received the highest possible scores in the syndication, scale, and performance criteria. The Forrester report also states, "Its straightforward UI and transparent pricing model are a welcome sight to business users and procurement teams alike."

"We're honored to be included in the Forrester Wave™ evaluating top PIM vendors, considering our platform is rooted in helping companies manage their product content," said Marcel Hollerbach, Chief Innovation Officer at Productsup. "As a product-to-consumer (P2C) platform, our product content capabilities extend beyond PIM boundaries, offering companies with large product catalogs a holistic, enterprise-ready software that is equipped to process over two trillion products per month."

One reference customer shared in the report: "[Productsup] is very agile, and when we had concerns, they really tried hard to correct them. They hear what we are saying, and they are trying to help — great customer service."

Productsup supports over 1,000 global brands with their product content journeys, such as L'Oréal and Haleon, by allowing them to customize their product content for various channels and personalize it for specific audiences. Through the utilization of AI features such as smart data capture and content generation, Productsup empowers businesses to rapidly and efficiently expand their operations.

Download a complimentary version of the full Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q4 2023 report here.

Learn more about how Productsup empowers companies to manage their product content across the digital commerce ecosystem here.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at http://www.productsup.com.

