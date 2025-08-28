Report: Over 50% of Advisor Firms in the United States Saw Revenue Growth in 2024 with Steady Engagement Fees

Firmex's annual survey shows that dealmakers in the US saw revenue increase last year, with modest fee increases.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firmex, a leading provider of virtual data rooms, has published the newest regional edition of its eighth annual M&A Fee Guide.

The 2024-2025 US M&A Fee Guide offers a region-specific snapshot of sell-side advisory fees in the United States. In partnership with Axial and Divestopedia, this edition is informed by survey responses from over 200 M&A advisors across the country. It includes valuable data and insightful observations from top professionals, providing useful benchmarks for middle-market firms in the U.S.

According to the report, 30% of advisors surveyed raised at least one type of fee in 2024. While this is down from 37% in 2023, the survey also revealed that more than half of respondents saw revenue growth in 2024. Advisors said their revenue growth was mainly due to aggressive marketing, a focus on seeking larger deals, and the modest fee increases that were implemented. The report shows clear examples of how, despite rising inflation and higher operational costs, M&A firms in the middle market are pivoting their strategies to grow revenue while meeting client expectations.

Key Findings from the 2024–2025 US Fee Guide:

Only 30% of firms raised at least one type of fee in 2024, compared to 37% the year prior.

Over 50% of respondents reported revenue increases, even in a slower deal environment.

Average engagement fee levels – both monthly and one-time – increased over 2024.

The average success fee increased across all deal sizes.

30% of firms said profitability improved, an improvement from last year's results.

Read the full report on Firmex's website.

