Report Reveals Access to Previously Unobtainable Natural Gas Reserves Could Power American Factories for Over Half a Century

"With new technologies that innovate the way natural gas is produced, we can tap into vast resources previously thought to be inaccessible to power America's commercial buildings, homes, factories, cities, and the manufacturing of crucial products for decades into the future." Post this

Upwing conducted extensive proprietary research, referencing public natural gas and energy databases and resources including Energy Information Administration (EIA) data and the IHS Markit U.S. Well Log – as well as its own internal study on typical natural gas well usage – to visualize the impact of the remaining feasibly recoverable natural gas in both abandoned and non-economically-viable wells across multiple scenarios.

Powering The Nation

The United States will need abundant, readily available energy to continue to power its citizens' lifestyles. Upwing estimates that if all the newly accessible natural gas was converted into electricity at once, it could power all U.S.:

Housing units for 11.01 years

Office buildings for 61.36 years

Warehouse and storage facilities for 234.91 years

Or factories for 59.46 years

The U.S. electric power system is vital to the nation's energy security. By recovering these new reserves of gas, Upwing estimates it could sustain either the city of:

Chicago for 317.74 years

for 317.74 years Los Angeles for 230.09 years

for 230.09 years New York City for 192.96 years

for 192.96 years Or Houston for 178.47 years

Or, it could power the entire United States' electrical usage for 4.16 years

"Natural gas will continue to be an integral part of our energy mix for decades to come, yet as conventional wells continue to become non-economically viable or abandoned, producers are having to rely more on inefficient and carbon-intensive unconventional wells to support the demand for this essential resource," said Kristen Frey, Chief Marketing and People Officer of Upwing Energy. "With new technologies that innovate the way natural gas is produced, we can tap into vast resources previously thought to be inaccessible to power America's commercial buildings, homes, factories, cities, and the manufacturing of crucial products for decades into the future."

Enabling the Production of Essentials

Production of urea – the most common fertilizer – requires natural gas as both an ingredient and an energy input. By utilizing previously untapped gas reserves, the U.S. could produce 5,838,687,463 tons of urea, possibly helping reduce the input costs for farmers to feed the nation. The additional gas could also provide the electrical power to create:

Over 2.48 billion tons of cotton

Over 14.92 billion tons of linen

Over 19.34 billion tons of glass

Reducing Emissions and Revitalizing Communities

Continually increasing U.S. demand for natural gas necessitates the drilling of thousands of new wells each year, with each unconventional well requiring over 8,000 tons of CO2e just to begin producing. With new technologies to produce more gas from existing wells and avoid drilling new ones, the nation could save an average of over 40 million tons of CO2e per year, the equivalent of taking over 8 million cars off the road for an entire year.

"Revitalizing natural gas wells across the United States not only has the potential to more sustainably power the nation but also to uplift gas towns that have since declined because of production slowdowns," said Frey. "Our 'Discovering America's Hidden Potential' report highlights towns like Towanda, Pennsylvania, that could vastly benefit from prolonged natural gas production. By deploying new gas technologies, we can make their revitalization possible while sustainably producing enough energy to secure America's future."

You can find the full 'Discovering America's Hidden Potential' report here.

About Upwing Energy

The leading gas tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas, Upwing Energy provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging world-leading subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, the leader in high-speed rotating systems, and exists to secure global energy needs in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. For additional information, visit: https://www.upwingenergy.com/.

Media Contact

Talia Demir, Upwing Energy, 1 562-474-8184, [email protected], https://www.upwingenergy.com/

SOURCE Upwing Energy