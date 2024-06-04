ReportWORQ Introduces Plan Contribution Feature: Streamlining Financial Planning Processes

"ReportWORQ has allowed us to involve the directors in the budgeting process in a way that we haven't been able to in the past, which is resulting in a more granular and accurate budget," commented a Finance Manager at Capstone Logistics. Post this

With ReportWORQ Contribution, organizations can expect a reduction in input errors and plan iterations, a robust security model, and end-to-end workflow resulting in a safer, more accurate, and faster budget season.

"ReportWORQ has allowed us to involve the directors in the budgeting process in a way that we haven't been able to in the past, which is resulting in a more granular and accurate budget," commented a Finance Manager at Capstone Logistics.

"ReportWORQ Contribution is a game-changer for financial planning and analysis. By removing barriers like high licensing fees and a steep learning curve, we are empowering organizations to engage more deeply and effectively in the planning process. This solution is designed to bring precision and ease to our clients, helping them to make strategic decisions faster and with more confidence. At ReportWORQ, we are continuously striving to enhance our offerings and provide solutions that truly meet the evolving needs of our customers," stated Leo Cohen, General Manager of QueBIT Software.

About ReportWORQ: Founded in 2011, ReportWORQ emerged to meet a crucial need among FP&A teams for efficient and cost-effective access to financial and operational data. Expanding its capabilities beyond the automation of report generation and distribution, ReportWORQ now allows companies to contribute online without additional planning user licenses. Committed to forging lasting relationships, ReportWORQ takes on clients' challenges as their own and consistently surpasses expectations. Our team prioritizes customer engagement and adapts seamlessly to diverse business needs worldwide, establishing ReportWORQ as a uniquely supportive and responsive partner.

