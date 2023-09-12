Reproductive Factors Associated with Higher Risk of Lung Cancer in Women

"Early menarche, early menopause, and a shortened reproductive life span are associated with higher risks of incident lung cancer, especially NSCLC, in subpopulations with specific genetic risk and lifestyle choices." -- Dr. Y. Zhang from Xiangya Hospital, Central South University. Tweet this

Over a median follow-up period of 12.0 years, the cohort study recorded 1,182 lung cancer cases in women.

According to the researchers, several reproductive factors showed a significant association with a higher risk of incident lung cancer among women. These factors included early menarche (age ≤ 11 years), early menopause (age ≤ 46 years or age of 47-49 years), a shorter reproductive span (age less than or equal to 32 years or age of 33-35 years), and early age at first birth (≤ 20 years or age of 21-25 years).

Stratified analysis revealed that some reproductive factors, especially early menopause, shortened reproductive span, and early age at first birth, displayed a substantially stronger association with elevated lung cancer risk, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in populations with high genetic susceptibility and detrimental behaviors.

"These findings are of paramount importance in our understanding of the potential risk factors for lung cancer among women," said the lead researcher, Dr. Y. Zhang from Xiangya Hospital, Central South University. "Early menarche, early menopause, and a shortened reproductive life span are associated with higher risks of incident lung cancer, especially NSCLC, in subpopulations with specific genetic risk and lifestyle choices."

This pioneering research emphasizes the importance of screening multiple reproductive factors in identifying potential lung cancer risk among female populations. By understanding these associations, healthcare professionals can develop targeted preventive strategies and interventions to combat lung cancer effectively, Dr. Zhang reported.

