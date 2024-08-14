RepSpark Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 For Third Consecutive Year

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and our relentless pursuit of innovation in the wholesale industry," said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. Post this

RepSpark finds itself in exclusive company, as the only B2B wholesale e-commerce software provider to secure a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a third year in a row. The three years of sustained revenue growth needed to qualify for the Inc. 5000 highlights the company's unwavering commitment to customer success and to providing exceptional value to brands that trust their wholesale business with RepSpark.

Through its intuitive and powerful software platform, RepSpark has helped numerous businesses transform and streamline their wholesale operations, grow their retailer network, grow pre-book orders, increase B2B revenue, achieve higher average order values, and more.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth despite rising inflation, increasing cost of capital, and an increasingly challenging hiring market. In total, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

RepSpark builds software solutions that equip businesses with the necessary tools to manage and grow their wholesale e-commerce operations. With RepSpark, businesses and their reps can sell more with features such as custom assortments, digital catalogs, a B2B marketplace, branded selling tools, Microsites, ERP integrations, payments of invoices through the AR Hub, and more.

RepSpark's features will only continue to grow, as the company is committed to always being better by improving and evolving its software offerings. With the launch of the AR Hub in Q4 2024, brands can get paid faster and minimize fees associated with transactions ensuring revenue growth and efficient accounts receivable. RepSpark will also be launching an entire overhaul of the order entry platform which will be RepSpark's biggest release since it was founded in 2007.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

