Republic Business Credit Adds Katherine Hebert Seghers as VP, Senior Accountant in New Orleans

Seghers will report directly to Republic SVP, Controller Diane Wszalek.

"Katherine is a much-needed addition to the team, and I look forward to collaborating and working with her across our business planning and financial reporting requirements, as we balance our short- and long-term goals together," Wszalek said.

In her role, Seghers will contribute to the strategic and growth goals of the firm while overseeing critical day-to-day accounting needs. She will use her accounting expertise to oversee and manage reconciliations in all operating systems, complete weekly accounts processing, compile monthly client analysis and fee assessment, and assist the controller on any special projects, such as third-party risk & vendor management and SOX auditing. Her prior experience in marketing and communications will also be a valuable asset as she assists with marketing projects.

"Our firm is growing and it's important to add to our team in a way that supports senior executives in some of our critical day-to-day responsibilities in an ever evolving and developing industry. We're lucky to have Katherine and her wealth of experience on board," said Republic Chief Executive Officer Stewart Chesters.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

