Republic Business Credit Continues Growth Trajectory with Addition of Danielle Wright-Madison as VP, Underwriting

"Danielle's breadth of experience in finance and underwriting makes her a perfect fit for our growing business," Daray said. "She will be a key player on our team, working closely with the underwriting, client services and new business teams to guide us toward prospective borrowers that make sense for us and our partners."

"I am truly looking forward to working within the entrepreneurial environment of Republic and leveraging my skill set of problem solving, leadership, support and training," Wright-Madison said.

In her role, Wright-Madison will support the firms' teams across its suite of products that include asset-based lending, e-commerce and factoring. She also will be responsible for reviewing and assessing clients for compliance against standard credit policies and procedures.

Prior to Republic, Wright-Madison was continually promoted at a major national bank, honing her expertise in field examination, due diligence, billing, records, inventory collateral and credit assessment.

She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Xavier University of Louisiana, is a member of the Business Achievers Association, National Association of Black Accountants and has volunteered for an IRS tax assistance program.

"We were looking for someone in our New Orleans office who would be a proactive contributor to our community and prospective clients, as well as provide critical guidance in all aspects of client due diligence and compliance. It's an important role, and we're thrilled to be able to add Danielle to the incredible talent pool at Republic," Republic President Robert Meyers said.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

