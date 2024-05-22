Republic Business Credit Expands Houston Office as Part of Company-Wide Growth Spurt

Ayesha Tariq and Chance Chadwick join the Republic team in Houston as business development associates.
HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic Business Credit, a nationally recognized commercial finance company, is expanding its Houston office to support the firm's regional leader and SVP, Business Development, Houston, William Kemp. This expansion will boost Republic's client base and help the company take on new factoring and lending opportunities nationwide. The company's growth spurt also includes new positions in Los Angeles and at its headquarters in New Orleans.
"As the need for nontraditional lending products increases, we're proud to be able to offer products that help both small businesses and private equity sponsors," Republic President Robert Meyers said. "We expect continued growth in 2024 throughout our core constituencies, which include oil field service, apparel, temporary staffing, government contractors, food, beverage and accessory brands along with a continued focus on portfolio opportunities through the private equity community."
Ayesha Tariq and Chance Chadwick join the Republic team in Houston as business development associates. Both University of Texas at Austin graduates, Tariq and Chadwick will work closely with the Gulf Coast Regional New Business team while supporting the Los Angeles, New Orleans and Chicago offices of Republic. They will report to William Kemp.
"As the demand for Republic's suite of products in factoring, Fast AR funding and asset-based lending has increased, so has our need to expand the team here in the fast-growing Houston market," Kemp said. "I'm excited to onboard Ayesha and Chance and expand our footprint in this growing industry."
Tariq graduated from the University of Texas in 2022 where she served as a microbiology teaching assistant and led the philanthropic efforts of Alpha Phi Sigma. She completed a data science bootcamp the following year and most recently worked as a business analyst and coordinator, growing her expertise in healthcare, pharma and life sciences verticals.
Chadwick graduated in 2023 and interned in sales and marketing for The Catalyst Group in Houston. He assisted with M&A efforts for a newly acquired platform and helped with business development in international markets. He also worked with Blue Harbor Capital Advisors identifying new business opportunities, with a focus on private equity.
Republic CEO Stewart Chesters, who established the Houston office in 2011, commented on the additions of Tariq and Chadwick: "One of the exciting things about working in secured finance is the varied backgrounds of the folks in our industry. We all come from different fields and areas of interest, and Ayesha and Chance exemplify that," said Chesters. "William has been leading our Houston expansion with drive and dedication. I know he will be a great mentor to both."
About Republic Business Credit
Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.
