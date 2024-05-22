Republic Business Credit Expands Houston Office as Part of Company-Wide Growth Spurt

As the demand for Republic's suite of products in factoring, Fast AR funding and asset-based lending has increased, so has our need to expand the team here in the fast-growing Houston market. Post this

Ayesha Tariq and Chance Chadwick join the Republic team in Houston as business development associates. Both University of Texas at Austin graduates, Tariq and Chadwick will work closely with the Gulf Coast Regional New Business team while supporting the Los Angeles, New Orleans and Chicago offices of Republic. They will report to William Kemp.

"As the demand for Republic's suite of products in factoring, Fast AR funding and asset-based lending has increased, so has our need to expand the team here in the fast-growing Houston market," Kemp said. "I'm excited to onboard Ayesha and Chance and expand our footprint in this growing industry."

Tariq graduated from the University of Texas in 2022 where she served as a microbiology teaching assistant and led the philanthropic efforts of Alpha Phi Sigma. She completed a data science bootcamp the following year and most recently worked as a business analyst and coordinator, growing her expertise in healthcare, pharma and life sciences verticals.

Chadwick graduated in 2023 and interned in sales and marketing for The Catalyst Group in Houston. He assisted with M&A efforts for a newly acquired platform and helped with business development in international markets. He also worked with Blue Harbor Capital Advisors identifying new business opportunities, with a focus on private equity.

Republic CEO Stewart Chesters, who established the Houston office in 2011, commented on the additions of Tariq and Chadwick: "One of the exciting things about working in secured finance is the varied backgrounds of the folks in our industry. We all come from different fields and areas of interest, and Ayesha and Chance exemplify that," said Chesters. "William has been leading our Houston expansion with drive and dedication. I know he will be a great mentor to both."

