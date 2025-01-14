Republic Business Credit Fuels Growth in Natural Bath Products Market with $1.5 Million E-Commerce Loan

The ABL credit facility underscores Republic's dedication to fostering growth in the natural products market.

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic Business Credit continues its commitment to the natural products industry by providing a $1.5 million asset-based loan credit facility to a leading manufacturer of bath, shower and all-natural aromatherapy solutions.

The company was seeking a trusted financial partner to support the expansion of its e-commerce and online consumer sales strategy. The company CEO shares that, "Republic's natural product experience was clear to us from the beginning," adding that, "Republic provided a loan that allowed us to purchase inventory as we needed it, allowing us the flexibility to explore major retail expansions in 2025."

The company provides steamers, tablets and sprays across the essential oil-infused aromatherapy category of natural bath products that potentially provide restorative and regenerative benefits. 100% of its products are made in the USA, and the company focuses on the direct-to-consumer market. The company has seen tremendous success through avenues such as Amazon and its own e-commerce website.

Republic's $1.5 million asset-based loan provided the company with availability on its in-transit and landed inventory, which increased its access to working capital. Republic structured the loan with an accordion facility in the event the company seeks a wholesale or retail expansion strategy in 2025 or 2026. Republic's flexible credit facility, including the ability to leverage future orders, provided the ideal solution.

"The demand for all-natural products is surging, and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market," said Eric Dorner, VP of Business Development at Republic. "Our financing solutions allow the company to focus on its best growth opportunities without funding concerns."

"We are a big champion and supporter of consumer goods companies, especially in the natural products category," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic. "Our goal is to alleviate financial burdens so entrepreneurs can concentrate on expanding their businesses and building a healthier world."

