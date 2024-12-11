Republic Business Credit Fuels Wholesale Expansion for Mississippi-based Mattress Manufacturer

We are more than just a financial provider; we are a trusted and committed partner that supports manufacturers across the country. Post this

Republic provided a $2.5 million non-recourse factoring facility that didn't require a personal guarantee. The facility empowers the manufacturer to offer attractive payment terms to new wholesale customers, a critical factor in securing larger orders and increasing market share.

Furthermore, the credit protection embedded in the facility mitigates the risk and uncertainty across the retail landscape while allowing the manufacturer to confidently pursue new opportunities.

"The company's national expansion into the wholesale market represents a significant growth opportunity," stated Brian Daray, Republic's SVP Underwriting Manager. "Our financing solution is tailored to support this move with the ultimate goal of driving significant retail success."

Having established a strong presence in the direct-to-consumer market through both private label and online sales, the manufacturer is well-positioned to replicate this success in the wholesale arena.

"We are more than just a financial provider; we are a trusted and committed partner that supports manufacturers across the country," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic. "This partnership exemplifies Republic's dedication to fostering growth and providing innovative financial solutions for businesses across a diverse set of industries."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

Media Contact

Emma Amorose, Republic Business Credit, 412.807.9236, [email protected], republicbc.com

Twitter

SOURCE Republic Business Credit