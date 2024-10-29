Republic Business Credit Funds $1.25M Factoring Facility for California Natural Food Manufacturer

We transformed a challenging situation into a positive outcome for our client by swiftly developing a plan that ensured the seamless fulfillment of all outstanding orders. Post this

"It can be difficult as an early-stage company if you don't choose the right partners," said Jason Carmona, EVP Western Regional Manager at Republic. "We transformed a challenging situation into a positive outcome for our client by swiftly developing a plan that ensured the seamless fulfillment of all outstanding orders." Carmona further added, "We believe in the company's purpose and are happy to help keep this flourishing product on the market."

Republic provided a $1,250,000 factoring facility to support the manufacturer's future growth plans. In addition to providing the ability to rapidly scale to meet customer demand, Republic provided funding for the company's extended term customers with up to 120 days of eligibility. Additionally, Republic was able to waive the personal guarantee requirement due to the single-family ownership.

"From the beginning, this company exemplified the entrepreneurial spirit of a growing business in the exciting natural food space," said Robert Meyers, President of Republic. "We are proud to partner with this company and support its future financial success."

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

