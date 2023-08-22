Republic Business Credit Provides $1,000,000 Traditional Factoring Facility to Women-owned Garment Manufacturer

We are excited to have a factoring partner that can grow with our brand and help us to share our fashion line with more consumers Tweet this

"Our traditional factoring, credit protection and collections products are tailor-made for growing brands," said Republic Senior Vice President Business, Tae Chung. "We are proud to support so many great brands across the women's apparel industry, especially those that are woman-owned." According to Market Watch, the Streetwear Market, "is expected to expand at a [compound annual growth rate] of 3.52% during the forecast period, reaching $230,877 million by 2028."

Meeting the rise in demand for these products, the company specializes in selling a variety of women's streetwear products, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers. The company is focused on merging luxury with street style, providing comfort to its customers without sacrificing fashion.

"As a promising area of growth in the fashion industry, it is an exciting time to invest in streetwear," said Republic President, Robert Meyers. "It is a great opportunity to support a women-owned business in the growing, popular industry of women's fashion." The company was founded in 2012 and sells women's clothing through their own line and private labels. It currently employs 15 people, and its top customers are Fashion Nova and Windsor Fashions.

"It is encouraging to see rapid growth in the US-based apparel manufacturing industry," said Republic Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Begley. "We are excited to add this company to our growing portfolio of apparel companies we have helped to grow through factoring and lending solutions."

Republic provides factoring, asset-based lending and direct to consumer facilities up to $10,000,000 across the US.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, ledgered lines of credit, traditional factoring, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

